Baby Wipes Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Baby Wipes Market Be By 2025?

The market size of baby wipes has seen consistent growth over the past few years. It is projected to expand from $6.03 billion in 2024 to $6.33 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth during the historical period is due to alterations in consumer lifestyles, hygiene consciousness, convenience and portability, a rise in the number of working mothers, the boom of e-commerce, and increased awareness of skin sensitivity.

It is anticipated that the baby wipes market will experience substantial growth in the coming years, predicted to reach $8.39 billion by 2029, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Factors contributing to the projected growth during this period include heightened awareness of health and environmental impacts, an inclination towards biodegradable items, changes in parenting customs, product specialisation, and the rise in urban living. Furthermore, key trends predicted to influence the market in this period are advancements in material selection and design, improvements in packaging, active marketing and advertisement efforts, product innovation, alongside collaborations and partnerships.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Baby Wipes Market Landscape?

The surge in spending on infant care items is propelling the expansion of the baby wipes market. For example, data from the Australian Institute of Family Studies, a government agency in Australia, showed that in June 2023, among families where costs increased due to the new package, the average percentage of gross income allocated to childcare increased from 2.9% to 4.0%. Factors boosting the spending on baby care products include enhanced disposable incomes, rising birth rates, heightened awareness of baby care product advantages, and a growing number of working mothers. Therefore, these factors are leading to a hike in spending on infant care products, subsequently fuelling the growth of the baby wipes market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Baby Wipes Market?

Major players in the Baby Wipes include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Procter & Gamble Co.

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Aldi Inc.

• S. C. Johnson & Son

• Unicharm Corporation

• First Quality Enterprises Inc.

• Hengan International Group Company Ltd.

• Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

• Pigeon India

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Baby Wipes Market?

The emergence of biodegradable, viscose-dry baby wipes is the current wave sweeping the baby wipes market. To broaden their market stakes, businesses in this industry are focusing on the production of these particular baby wipes. Viscose, being a cellulosic fiber regenerated from cellulose, is the main component of these wipes. These wipes are termed biodegradable viscose-dry since they are chemical-free, dry wipes, deriving their entirety from 100% viscose which performs as a moisture sponge, thus making them suitable for sensitive skin. For instance, in the baby care section, Ginni Filaments Ltd., a comprehensive cotton yarn, processed knit fabrics, and knit garments producer from India, ventured into a new product in June 2023. The ultra-pure water wipes released by the company, a debut in India, is the softest, unblemished wipe available. Containing 99.9% water and having minimal ingredients, this groundbreaking product has been meticulously designed considering the unique attributes of baby and infant skin.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Baby Wipes Market

The baby wipes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Dry Baby Wipes, Wet Baby Wipes

2) By Material: Natural, Blended, Synthetic

3) By Technology: Wetlaid Baby Wipes, Airlaid Baby Wipes, Spunlace Baby Wipes

4) By Packaging: Plastic Cases, Tub

5) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Online Stores

Subsegments:

1) By Dry Baby Wipes: Disposable Dry Wipes, Reusable Dry Wipes

2) By Wet Baby Wipes: Alcohol-free Wet Wipes, Scented Wet Wipes, Unscented Wet Wipes, Eco-friendly Wet Wipes

Baby Wipes Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the baby wipes market. However, it's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will witness the quickest growth in the upcoming period. The report on the baby wipes market encompasses several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

