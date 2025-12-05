Chicken Bucket Market Set To Reach $2.61 Billion By 2029, According To A New Report From The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chicken bucket market has steadily grown over recent years, reflecting the increasing demand for convenient and shareable fast-food options. Several factors such as changing consumer preferences, evolving industry dynamics, and innovative packaging are shaping the market’s promising future. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, major players, evolving trends, and regional insights that define this sector.

Current Market Size and Growth Outlook of the Chicken Bucket Market

The chicken bucket market size has witnessed consistent expansion, with its value projected to rise from $2.03 billion in 2024 to $2.11 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. This growth is supported by the fast-food sector’s dynamism, consumer demand for convenience, extensive marketing efforts, diversified menus, and economic considerations such as affordability.

Looking beyond the immediate future, the market is expected to reach $2.61 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. Factors contributing to this upward trend include heightened attention toward health and wellness, the rise of e-commerce and delivery services, sustainability initiatives, cultural culinary diversity, regulatory changes, and the adoption of nutritional labeling. Emerging trends such as plant-based alternatives, healthier cooking methods, gourmet and artisanal varieties, ethnic fusion flavors, and personalized meal options are anticipated to drive market innovation throughout the forecast period.

Key Elements Fueling Growth in the Chicken Bucket Market

The rising consumption of chicken in developing economies plays a crucial role in expanding the chicken bucket market. Chicken’s popularity stems from its rich nutritional profile, including protein, niacin, selenium, and phosphorus, making it a preferred choice for health-conscious consumers. Its low-calorie and high-protein nature supports weight management and lean muscle maintenance, further boosting demand.

Chicken buckets serve as disposable packaging in various sizes designed to conveniently serve chicken and other takeaway foods. For instance, in October 2024, WATT Poultry reported that France and Italy experienced over a 20% increase in six-month poultry production compared to 2022. Additionally, EU poultry meat production during the first half of 2024 rose by 4% year-on-year, with the European Commission projecting a 3% growth in poultry meat exports for 2024. This growing consumption trend in emerging markets is a key driver behind the chicken bucket market’s expansion.

Key Industry Players Leading the Chicken Bucket Market

Some of the prominent companies operating within the chicken bucket market include:

• Graphic Packaging International LLC

• Huhtamäki Oyj

• Dart Container Corporation

• DJS Printers

• Westgate Products Ltd.

• Anchor Packaging LLC

• Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

• Hos Win Enterprise Co. Ltd.

• Hyper Pack Private Limited

• Thoran Paper Products

How Innovations and Trends Are Shaping the Chicken Bucket Market

Leading firms in the chicken bucket space are focusing on menu diversification and inventive packaging designs to enhance customer appeal and elevate the experience of sharing fried chicken, especially in group or family settings.

For example, in August 2024, Thai KFC Co. Ltd., a US-based fast-food chain, released a special edition ""KFC Bucket Ware."" This creation draws inspiration from KFC’s iconic fried chicken bucket and is positioned as a heartfelt gift celebrating the special bond with mothers. Its unique, premium packaging aims to turn everyday moments into something memorable, reflecting the affection that mothers deserve.

Market Segmentation Highlights in the Chicken Bucket Industry

This market is divided into segments based on:

1) Material Type: Paper and Paperboard, Plastic

2) Capacity: Less Than 1.0 kg, 2.0 kg, 3.0 kg, More Than 3.0 kg

3) End User: Foodservice, Institutional, Household

Further breakdowns include:

- Paper and Paperboard: Coated Paper, Uncoated Paper, Recycled Paperboard

- Plastic: Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS)

Regional Market Insights and Growth Patterns

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the chicken bucket market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market developments.

