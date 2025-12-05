Construction Tire Industry Analysis: Market Competition and Future Outlook

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Construction Tire Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $2.13 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction tire market has been steadily expanding over recent years, driven by various economic and industry factors. As infrastructure projects grow and technological innovations emerge, this market is set to witness continued development. Below, we explore the current market size, key drivers, major players, trends, and segmentations shaping the future of construction tires.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Construction Tire Market

The construction tire market size has shown consistent growth, with its value projected to rise from $1.71 billion in 2024 to approximately $1.76 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%. This steady increase over past years is influenced by economic conditions, infrastructure advancement, regulatory environments, raw material costs, global trade movements, and demand from end-user sectors.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this upward trajectory, reaching $2.13 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.9%. Growth drivers during this period include sustainability initiatives, the adoption of autonomous construction vehicles, global economic conditions, movement toward circular economy models, and climate change considerations. Important upcoming trends influencing the market include digital transformation, heightened demand for specialty tires, regulatory compliance, and ongoing technological advancements.

Download a free sample of the construction tire market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9484&type=smp

Primary Factor Propelling Growth in the Global Construction Tire Market

A significant catalyst for the construction tire market’s expansion is the growing implementation of smart city projects worldwide. Smart cities leverage information and communication technology (ICT) to enhance operational efficiency and provide advanced infrastructure services. Construction tires, including rough tire shreds and smart tires, play a vital role in landfill operations and smart city infrastructure development, contributing to the construction of intelligent buildings. For instance, the Smart City Index Report from IMD Business School recorded a 16.3% increase in smart cities—from 118 in 2021 to 141 in 2023, as of April. This rise in smart city initiatives globally is a key growth driver for the construction tire market.

Noteworthy Companies Active in the Construction Tire Market

Leading organizations shaping the construction tire landscape include:

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Apollo Tyres Ltd.

• China National Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.

• CEAT Ltd.

• Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

• Continental AG

• Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd.

• Giti Tire

• Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

• Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.

Innovations and Trends Shaping the Construction Tire Industry

An emerging trend within the construction tire market is the growing focus on innovation to maintain competitive edges. Industry leaders are launching advanced products that enhance performance and durability. For example, in October 2022, Continental AG introduced the LD-Master L5 Traction tire tailored for heavy-duty applications and harsh terrains. This tire features built-in sensors to continuously monitor temperature and pressure, improving operational safety and efficiency. Designed for loaders operating in challenging conditions, it offers robust traction, long-lasting durability, and extended service life, ensuring high productivity for tough construction projects.

Segment Breakdown of the Construction Tire Market

The construction tire market is segmented as follows:

1) By Tire Type:

- Radial

- Bias

- Solid

- Other Tire Types

2) By Equipment Type:

- Excavators

- Backhoe

- Bulldozers

- Graders

- Wheel Tractor Scraper

- Trenchers

- Loaders

- Tower Cranes

- Compactors

- Other Construction Equipment

3) By Tire Size:

- Less Than 20”

- 21” To 30”

- 31” To 40”

- 41” To 50”

- 51” To 60”

- More Than 61”

4) By Sales Channel:

- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

- Aftermarket

Further subcategories include:

- Radial Tires: Heavy-Duty, All-Terrain, Specialty

- Bias Tires: Heavy-Duty, All-Terrain, Specialty

- Solid Tires: Solid Rubber, Polyurethane Solid

- Other Tires: Foam-Filled, Non-Pneumatic (NPT), Hybrid

View the full construction tire market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-tire-global-market-report

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Prospects

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the dominant position in the construction tire market. The report also covers key geographical regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market trends and dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Construction Tire Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Wheel Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-wheel-global-market-report

Greenhouse Nursery And Flowers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/greenhouse-nursery-and-flowers-global-market-report

Aircraft Tires Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-tires-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.