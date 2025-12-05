Demand for Fabrics Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $185.41 billion by 2029

Fabrics Global Market Report 2025

In recent times, the fabrics industry has experienced significant growth. Its market value is projected to rise from $132.47 billion in 2024 to $142.3 billion in 2025, an increase marked by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include robust economic expansion in emerging markets, swift progress in the automotive sector, and heightened demand for synthetic fibers.

In the coming years, the fabric market is projected to experience robust growth, soaring to a valuation of $185.41 billion in 2029, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This expansion during the forecast period is likely due to factors like the rise of e-commerce, increased demand for athletic apparel, population growth, advancements in technology, and the widespread use of internet and smartphones. The forthcoming period is expected to see a surge in trends such as embracing blockchain, concentrating on digital textile printing ink and printers, prioritising smart fabrics development, the integration of robotics and automation in manufacturing facilities, the application of artificial intelligence in fabric production, and an emphasis on boosting partnerships and collaborations.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Fabrics Market Landscape?

The fabrics manufacturing market is forecasted to grow due to the rising popularity of online shopping. Manufacturers have been given a wider platform to sell their products, therefore expanding their customer reach and stimulating the expansion of the apparel manufacturing market. As reported by the U.S. Census Bureau in August 2024, U.S. retail e-commerce sales in Q2 2024 amounted to $291.6 billion, a 1.3% increase from Q1 2024. Total retail sales reached $1,826.9 billion, seeing a 0.5% increase. E-commerce sales saw a yearly increase of 6.7%, while total retail sales grew by 2.1%. E-commerce accounted for 16% of all retail sales in the quarter. As a result, the growth in the fabrics manufacturing market is being fueled by online shopping.

Who Are The Top Players In The Fabrics Market?

Major players in the Fabrics include:

• Toray Industries Inc

• Reliance Industries Limited

• INVISTA

• Shenzhou International Holdings Limited

• Teijin Ltd.

• Seoane Produccion Textil

• Arvind Ltd

• Mattex Yarns

• Lion Brand Yarn Company

• Champion Thread Co.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Fabrics Market?

The surge in demand for intelligent textiles is significant and largely influenced by their burgeoning use across multiple industries such as fashion, entertainment, healthcare, transport, sports and fitness, and the military. These smart fabrics represent a class of textiles capable of interacting with their surroundings and reacting to various physical stimuli, including mechanical, electrical, thermal, and chemical signals. Smart fabrics chiefly consist of components like sensors, actuators, and textiles. The components of these fabrics primarily involve materials like optical fibers, metals, and conductive polymers. One noteworthy example of smart fabrics is D-Shirt, a product introduced by the French firm Cityzen Sciences, that is packed with a host of features for recording parameters like heart rate, GPS position, route, altitude, and speed.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Fabrics Market

The fabrics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Non-Woven Fabrics, Knitted Fabrics, Broad Woven Fabrics and Narrow Fabric Mills, Schiffli Machine Embroidery.

2) By Product: Cotton Fabric, Linen Fabric, Silk Fabric, Polycotton Fabric, Other Products

3) By Application: T-Shirts, Sportwear, Outdoor Clothing, Performance Wear

Subsegments:

1) By Non-Woven Fabrics: Spunbond Non-Woven Fabrics, Meltblown Non-Woven Fabrics, Needle-Punched Non-Woven Fabrics, Hydroentangled Non-Woven Fabrics (Spunlace), Chemical Bonded Non-Woven Fabrics

2) By Knitted Fabrics: Weft Knitted Fabrics, Warp Knitted Fabrics, Circular Knitted Fabrics, Flat Knitted Fabrics

3) By Broad Woven Fabrics and Narrow Fabric Mills: Broad Woven Fabrics, Specialty Woven Fabrics, Narrow Fabrics

4) By Schiffli Machine Embroidery: Lace Embroidery, Decorative Embroidery, Functional Embroidery (for garments and accessories), Custom Embroidery Services

Fabrics Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the fabrics market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, with Western Europe following as the second largest region. The fabrics market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

