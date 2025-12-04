ITS Earns Its 12th Consecutive Baltimore Sun Top Workplaces Recognition

ITS team members Sandy, Manager of Business Development, and Maili, People Ops and Culture Lead, accept the Baltimore Sun Top Workplaces award.

Achieving this honor for the twelfth year in a row is something we’re incredibly proud of. It speaks to the consistency, care, and commitment our employees bring every single day.” — Pat Ward, CEO at ITS

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITS has been recognized once again as one of the Baltimore Sun’s Top Workplaces in the midsize company category, ranking No. 5 and marking an impressive 12 years of consecutive recognition. Based entirely on anonymous employee feedback, the honor reflects the company’s enduring commitment to a positive, people-first culture, ongoing employee growth, and continued innovation across its AI-powered assessment solutions.Despite operating in a hybrid environment, ITS has created a uniquely connected and collaborative workplace. Through a mix of long-standing and newer traditions, such as the annual Costume Contest and the recently launched Bark & Bond Week , the company maintains a strong sense of community and celebrates the individuality, creativity, and humor of its team. These traditions continue to shape the culture that employees describe as supportive, energizing, and deeply collaborative.“Achieving this honor for the twelfth year in a row is something we’re incredibly proud of,” said Pat Ward, CEO of ITS. “It speaks to the consistency, care, and commitment our employees bring every single day. They support one another, they innovate, and they raise the bar. This recognition belongs to them.”ITS continues to experience growth across products, partnerships, and market reach. By investing in its employees and empowering them with opportunities to learn and advance, the company has strengthened its ability to innovate and adapt within the evolving landscape of online assessment. Employees are encouraged to expand their skill sets and explore new ideas, driving ITS’s momentum and enabling it to deliver powerful solutions that support partners and test-takers worldwide.“Our partnerships mean everything to us, and none of them would be possible without the incredible team behind ITS,” said Brodie Wise, EVP of Business Development and Marketing. “Their talent and passion fuel the trust we build with our partners. They bring new ideas, fresh perspectives, and the energy that drives our shared success every day.”As ITS celebrates its 12-year Top Workplaces milestone, the company remains dedicated to innovating with purpose, supporting employee growth, and fostering the strong team culture that continues to define who they are.

