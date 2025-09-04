Inteleos Partners with ITS to Launch Modernized ABVM Maintenance of Certification Program

We’ve reimagined the MOC experience to be better aligned with the demands of clinical work today—flexible, sustainable, and meaningful. Partnering with ITS allowed us to make that vision real...” — Kathy Kelly, Chief Assessment Officer at Inteleos

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITS , a leader in online test delivery and AI-powered assessment solutions, has partnered with Inteleos , a global non-profit dedicated to elevating the standard of global healthcare, to deliver the new American Board of Vascular Medicine (ABVM) Maintenance of Certification (MOC) program through the Inteleos web-based SKILLS platform. The program replaces the traditional 10-year recertification exam with a flexible, quarterly assessment model designed to reflect the realities of modern clinical practice.Instead of preparing for a single high-stakes exam every decade, diplomates will complete short, 10-question quizzes released quarterly. These quizzes are designed to reinforce relevant knowledge over time and support continuous learning. Diplomates can complete quizzes at their own pace, when and where it works best.“This approach to maintenance of certification is about putting learning first,” said Kathy Kelly, Chief Assessment Officer at Inteleos. “We’ve reimagined the MOC experience to be better aligned with the demands of clinical work today—flexible, sustainable, and meaningful. Partnering with ITS allowed us to make that vision real through secure, seamless technology delivery.”ITS was selected as Inteleos’ technology partner for its leadership in longitudinal assessment and long-standing experience supporting secure, high-volume testing across healthcare and other high-stakes sectors. The Inteleos SKILLS platform is powered by ITS’s award-winning Continuous Certification technology, designed to deliver adaptive, relevant, and paced learning experiences that help professionals stay current, confident, and better prepared for their roles.“This is more than a technology integration. It’s a shared commitment to transforming how certification serves professionals,” said Ryan Howard, Director of Learning & Assessment at ITS. “We’re honored to support Inteleos in this work and proud to help deliver a model that puts clinical relevance and candidate experience at the center.”With the launch of the new ABVM MOC program, Inteleos and ITS are setting a new standard for what maintenance of certification can be: accessible, continuous, and rooted in real-world practice.To learn more about the new ABVM MOC program, visit: https://www.apca.org/maintain-certification/recertification/

