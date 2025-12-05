Furniture Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

Furniture Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Furniture Global Market Report 2025

It will grow to $995.42 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Furniture Market Through 2025?

The dimension of the furniture market has significantly expanded in the past few years. The progression is from $750.62 billion in 2024 to a forecasted $791.08 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Factors such as the globalisation of furniture production, economic and housing development, adoption of sustainable and green practices, demographic shifts, and the emergence of a DIY culture are responsible for the growth observed in the historic period.

Anticipated robust expansion in the furniture market in the near future could see it reach $995.42 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 5.9%. The predicted growth during this period can be linked to the rising prominence of adaptive, multipurpose designs, sustainable and circular furniture methods, wellness-focused furniture, and the market for rental and preloved furniture, as well as a focus on luxury and premium furniture. Key trends forecasted for the same period are the incorporation of smart furniture, modular and customisable furniture, a resurgence in retro and vintage styles, the incorporation of biophilic design in furniture, and space-saving, multipurpose designs.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Furniture Market?

The booming real estate sector is anticipated to drive the expansion of the furniture market in the future. The realm of the real estate industry encompasses diverse aspects tied to properties, which involve their construction, leasing, valuation, marketing, and management, extending over commercial, residential, industrial, and agricultural properties. Within the sphere of commercial real estate, businesses necessitate furniture for varied areas such as offices, hotels, restaurants, retail shops, and other commercial areas. The development of new commercial properties or the renovation of existing ones perpetually generates a demand for commercial furniture, ranging from office desks and chairs to restaurant seating. For example, as reported by Trade Arabia, a Bahrain-based online outlet for business news and information, in September 2022, the country declared its plan to build over 555,000 residential units, approximately 275,000 hotel rooms, in excess of 4.3 million square meters of retail space, and above 6.1 million square meters of new office space, all expected to be concluded by 2030. Consequently, the burgeoning real estate industry will power the growth of the furniture market.

Which Players Dominate The Furniture Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Furniture include:

• Inter IKEA Group

• Steinhoff International Holdings NV

• Leggett & Platt Incorporated

• Tempur Sealy International Inc

• Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

• Man Wah holdings

• Steelcase Inc.

• Herman Miller Inc.

• La-Z-Boy Inc.

• Okamura Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Furniture Market?

The key players in the furniture market are concentrating their efforts on product innovation, such as transition ranges, to boost their market profitability. The purpose of transition range products is to persuade homeowners to adopt more sustainable purchasing habits by opting for durable items that can be used multiple times. For instance, in September 2023, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., a wooden furniture manufacturer and distributor based in the Netherlands, rolled out three fresh assortments under its Transitions portfolio - Vivid Wonderland, Glorious Green, and Simple Serenity. These collections feature products that evoke a sense of peace and incorporate elements of nature into domestic spaces, utilizing soft and natural textiles, green decorative embellishments, and indoor plants.

Global Furniture Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The furniture market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Institutional And Office Furniture, Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet, Mattresses, Blinds And Shades

2) By Type Of Material: Metal, Wood, Other Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Exclusive Showrooms, Online, Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Institutional And Office Furniture: Office Desks, Office Chairs, Conference Tables, Reception Furniture, Filing Cabinets, Breakroom Furniture

2) By Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinets: Living Room Furniture, Bedroom Furniture, Dining Room Furniture, Kitchen Cabinets, Storage Units

3) By Mattresses: Innerspring Mattresses: Memory Foam Mattresses, Latex Mattresses, Adjustable Mattresses, Hybrid Mattresses

4) By Blinds And Shades: Roller Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Roman Shades, Cellular Shades, Plantation Shutters

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Furniture Market?

In 2024, the furniture market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, followed closely by Western Europe. The market survey encapsulates regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

