Flexible Pipe Market to Reach USD $1.51 Billion by 2029 at 5.7% CAGR

Flexible Pipe Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Flexible Pipe Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $1.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Flexible Pipe Market?

In the past few years, the flexible pipe market has expanded consistently. It is projected to increase from $1.16 billion in 2024 to $1.21 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The growth witnessed in the historic period is due to factors such as growth in the oil and gas industry, offshore drilling, and production activities, the demand for pipeline rehabilitation, adherence to environmental regulations, and cost efficiency.

The market size of flexible pipes is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the forthcoming years. It is projected to reach a worth of $1.51 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The expected growth during the forecast period can be linked to the surging need for robust and adaptable pipework, the escalating demand for flexible pipes, predictions of economic growth, geopolitical stability, and competitive market dynamics. The forecast period is set to witness trends such as bespoke and tailor-made solutions, incorporation of subsea systems, advancements in technology, eco-friendly solutions, and intelligent pipe technologies.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Flexible Pipe Global Market Growth?

The flexible pipe market's growth is propelled by a heightened need for oil and gas. The concept of oil and gas pertains to energy forms extracted from underneath the earth's crust. Flexible pipes are a staple in the oil and gas sector, used to fulfill technical specifications and overcome sea-level geometric limitations. The escalating necessity for oil and gas propels the flexible pipe market's rise. For example, the Energy Information Administration, a US Federal Statistical System tasked with amassing, examining, and distributing energy data, noted in April 2024 that the electricity sector's consumption of natural gas surged by 6% in July and August 2023 compared to the identical period the previous year. Thus, the growing demand for oil and gas will stimulate the flexible pipe market's expansion.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Flexible Pipe Market?

Major players in the Flexible Pipe include:

• PT Elnusa Tbk

• Schlumberger Limited

• FlexEnergy LLC

• Flexitech Group

• Baker Hughes

• Saipem S.p.A.

• NOV Inc.

• National Oilwell Varco

• TechnipFMC plc

• Wavin B.V.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Flexible Pipe Industry?

In the flexible pipe market, top-tier companies are prioritizing the creation of novel solutions, like sophisticated materials and engineering designs, to meet the rising needs of submarine applications. Advanced materials involve superior polymers and composites, which are critical for enhancing durability and flexibility in deep-water installations. For example, in November 2023, PythonPipe was launched by Baker Hughes, an energy technology firm based in the US. PythonPipe is a state-of-the-art flexible pipe technology crafted for effective fluid transport in harsh settings, providing considerable benefits over conventional materials. The addition of an advanced co-extruded liner to its design improves durability and lessens permeability, thus making it suitable for high-pressure situations up to 3,000 psi. Its design reduces installation time and costs by nearly 60%. This ground-breaking solution not only reduces maintenance costs but also significantly lessens carbon emissions throughout its lifespan, thereby promoting sustainable fluid management.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Flexible Pipe Market Report?

The flexible pipe market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Raw Material: High-density Polyethylene, Polyamides, Polyvinylidene Fluoride, Other Raw Materials

2) By Application: Offshore, On shore

3) By End Use Industry: Oil And Gas, Water Treatment Plants, Chemical And Petrochemicals, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By High-density Polyethylene (HDPE): HDPE Pipes For Water Supply, HDPE Pipes For Gas Distribution, HDPE Pipes For Wastewater Management

2) By Polyamides: Nylon 6 Pipes, Nylon 11 Pipes, Nylon 12 Pipes

3) By Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF): PVDF Pipes For Chemical Processing, PVDF Pipes For Water Treatment, PVDF Pipes For Pharmaceutical Applications

4) By Other Raw Materials: Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE), Polypropylene (PP), Rubber-based Materials

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Flexible Pipe Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for flexible pipes, with expectations that Middle East and Africa would experience the quickest growth in the projected period. The market report for flexible pipes encompasses regions such as North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

