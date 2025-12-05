Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market: Analysis of Future Demand and Leading Key Players Through 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The bioplastics and biopolymers industry has seen remarkable growth recently as the shift towards sustainable materials gains momentum worldwide. Driven by ecological concerns and evolving regulations, this sector is set to expand further, offering promising opportunities across various applications. Let us explore the market size, growth drivers, key players, emerging trends, and segment insights shaping the future of bioplastics and biopolymers.

Market Size and Projected Expansion of the Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market

The bioplastics and biopolymers market has experienced substantial growth over recent years. It is forecasted to increase from $11.81 billion in 2024 to $13.83 billion in 2025, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. This upward trend has been largely fueled by reduced dependence on fossil fuels, stringent government regulations, rising environmental awareness, consumer demand for greener products, challenges in waste management, adoption of renewable feedstocks, corporate sustainability initiatives, and public education campaigns.

Looking ahead, the market size is expected to surge even further, reaching $26.53 billion by 2029 with an even higher CAGR of 17.7%. This anticipated growth stems from the urgent global concern over plastic pollution, increasing preference for eco-friendly packaging, use of bio-based materials in textiles, government funding for bioplastic research, efforts to replace single-use plastics, advancements in compostable polymers, and improvements in bioplastic processing infrastructure. Upcoming trends predicted to influence the market include enhanced biodegradability and compostability, increased use of renewable raw materials, technological breakthroughs, development of hybrid materials, waste-to-bioplastics conversion technologies, bio-based polyethylene terephthalate (PET), lifecycle assessments (LCAs), and strategic collaborations.

Primary Factors Propelling Growth in the Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market

A major force behind the bioplastics and biopolymers market expansion is the rising consumption of packaged food. Packaging acts as a protective barrier against environmental factors and contaminants, helping to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of food and beverage products. This protective role—shielding from moisture, pollutants, and UV rays—makes bioplastics highly desirable for packaging solutions.

For instance, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported a 0.6% increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for restaurant purchases in April 2022, along with a 7.2% rise since April 2021, driving demand for packaging materials. Additionally, the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) forecasts the packaged food industry in India to grow nearly fourfold, reaching US$70 billion within five to ten years. This expanding demand for packaged food products is expected to strongly support the growth of the bioplastics and biopolymers sector.

Leading Companies Influencing the Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market

The bioplastics and biopolymers market features several prominent players shaping its trajectory, including:

• NatureWorks LLC

• Odbinv S.A.

• BASF SE

• TotalEnergies Corbion Ltd.

• Novamont S.P.A

• Biome Bioplastics Limited

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Plantic Technologies Ltd.

• Bio-on Plants S.r.l.

Innovations and Market Trends Shaping the Future of Bioplastics and Biopolymers

Product innovation is a key driver shaping the future of this market. Leading companies are focusing on developing bioplastics and biopolymers derived from algae, which are aquatic plants without stems or leaves. These algae-based solutions offer sustainable alternatives to traditional oil-based plastics.

For example, in April 2023, Australian startup Kelpy launched a bioplastic pellet made exclusively from seaweed, addressing the urgent need for eco-friendly substitutes. These pellets, derived from renewable sources such as corn starch, combine mechanical properties comparable to conventional plastics—like durability and flexibility—with biodegradability, reducing long-term environmental impact. Since the raw material, Sargassum seaweed, is freely available, the resulting bioplastic is expected to be cost-effective. These pellets are compatible with existing manufacturing machinery, enabling an easy shift away from petroleum-based plastics and can be used in a wide array of applications, from food packaging to containers for beauty products.

Detailed Segment Analysis of the Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market

This market is segmented in several ways to provide a comprehensive understanding:

1) By Type:

- Non-Biodegradable Or Biobased

- Biodegradable

- Other Types

2) By Raw Material Source:

- Biomass

- Natural Or Genetically Modified Organisms

- Bio-Based Monomers

- Petrochemicals

3) By End-Use Industry:

- Packaging

- Consumer Goods

- Automotive And Transportation

- Textiles

- Agriculture And Horticulture

- Other End-Use Industries

Subcategories include:

• Within Non-Biodegradable Or Biobased: Bio-Based Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Bio-Based Polypropylene (Bio-PP), Bio-Based Polyethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET)

• Within Biodegradable: Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Starch-Based Plastics, Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

• Within Other Types: Biocomposites, Bio-Based Thermoplastic Elastomers, Emerging Biopolymers

Regional Breakdown and Market Growth Outlook for Bioplastics and Biopolymers

In 2024, North America holds the largest share of the global bioplastics and biopolymers market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The market analysis covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a thorough view of global developments.

