The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's The Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market is Projected to Grow to USD 106.94 Billion by 2029 with a 7% CAGR

Expected to grow to $106.94 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The alcoholic beverage packaging sector has experienced notable growth in recent years, driven by changing consumer habits and regulatory demands. As the market continues to evolve, it is expected to expand further, supported by innovations in sustainable packaging and shifting trends toward premium and health-conscious products. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, top companies, emerging trends, and segmentation details to understand the future outlook of this industry.

Size and Growth Projections of the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market

The alcoholic beverage packaging market has seen significant growth, with its value rising from $76.93 billion in 2024 to an estimated $81.64 billion in 2025. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth during the historic period has been influenced by evolving consumption patterns, compliance with regulations, distinct branding strategies, efficient supply chains, and the effects of globalization. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $106.94 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.0%. Key factors expected to sustain this expansion include the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions, premium product offerings, growing e-commerce channels, wellness-oriented trends, and the development of emerging markets. Additionally, future trends will highlight lightweight packaging, tamper-evident features, alternatives to glass, collaborations with artists and designers, and the use of eco-friendly materials.

Download a free sample of the alcoholic beverage packaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9963&type=smp

Factors Contributing to Rapid Growth in the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market

One of the main contributors to the alcoholic beverage packaging market’s expansion is the rising consumption of alcoholic drinks worldwide. This growth is shaped by evolving social and cultural habits, improved availability, fresh marketing strategies, and shifting economic and societal circumstances. The rising demand for alcoholic beverages creates pressure on packaging manufacturers to develop innovative and compliant packaging solutions that meet shopper expectations and government regulations.

To illustrate, a study published by PennState Extension in February 2023 highlighted that alcohol consumption among U.S. adults aged 18 and over increased to 63% in 2022 from 60% the previous year. Moreover, for adults aged 21 and above, the rate rose to 65% that same year. This uptick in consumption directly supports the increasing demand for sophisticated alcoholic beverage packaging.

Key Industry Players Leading the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market

Several prominent corporations dominate this market, including:

• Mondi plc

• Amcor Plc

• Ball Corporation

• Crown Holdings Inc.

• Berry Global Group Inc.

• Tetra Pak International SA

• Owens-Illinois (O-I) Inc.

• Krones AG

• Orora Packaging Australia Pty. Ltd.

• Vetreria Etrusca SpA

Innovations and Emerging Trends on the Horizon for Alcoholic Beverage Packaging

Technological advancements focused on sustainability are a key trend shaping the alcoholic beverage packaging industry. Market participants are adopting greener packaging options to secure a competitive advantage and address environmental concerns.

For example, in October 2022, UK-based Diageo partnered with ecoSPIRITS, a packaging company headquartered in Singapore, to launch the first ecoSPIRITS Intelligent Circular Closed Loop Network. This initiative aims to reduce waste and the environmental footprint of spirit packaging and distribution. The program features SmartPour 2.0S Smirnoff Edition—an Internet-of-Things (IoT) device powered by ecoSPIRITS’ cloud-based CircularONE software platform—designed to improve the safety, scalability, and efficiency of this global closed-loop system.

Breakdown of Key Segments in the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market

This report segments the alcoholic beverage packaging market as follows:

1) By Product Type: Cans, Bottles, Other Products

2) By Material: Glass, Metal, Plastic, Other Materials

3) By Application: Beer, Wine, Spirits, Other Applications

Further subcategories include:

- Cans: Aluminum Cans, Steel Cans, Specialty Cans

- Bottles: Glass Bottles, Plastic Bottles, PET Bottles, Specialty Bottles

- Other Products: Kegs, Tetra Paks, Bag-In-Box Packaging, Pouches

View the full alcoholic beverage packaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alcoholic-beverage-packaging-global-market-report

Regional Market Overview and Growth Prospects

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the alcoholic beverage packaging market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report provides detailed insights into key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Paperboard Packaging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paperboard-packaging-global-market-report

Plastic Alternative Packaging Market 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-alternative-packaging-market

Advanced Packaging Technologies Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-packaging-technologies-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.