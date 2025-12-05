Kitchen Towel Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Kitchen Towel Market?

The market size of kitchen towels has seen consistent growth in recent years. The market which stood at $2.44 billion in 2024 is expected to increase to $2.55 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historical period include improved household hygiene habits, increasing population and urbanization, shifts in consumer lifestyle, the emergence of single-person households, and heightened consciousness about health and safety.

Predictions suggest a robust expansion of the kitchen towel market in the coming years; the market is projected to attain a worth of $3.1 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The projected growth over the forecast period can be credited to heightened emphasis on sustainability, advancement in material and design innovation, the broadening of premium and specialty segments, the boost in e-commerce, and increased focus on health and hygiene. The upcoming trends that will define this period will comprise emphasis on rapid-drying attributes, incorporation of intelligent and functional elements, the rise of online retail outlets, customization and personalization, along with adherence to health and safety regulations.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Kitchen Towel Market?

The escalating urban populace and their growing lifestyle requirements have substantially increased the demand for superior quality household and personal care items, thereby fueling the expansion of the kitchen towel industry. The World Health Organization reports that the worldwide metropolitan population experienced growth of 1.84% in 2021 and is projected to see an annual rise of 1.63% from 2021 to 2025, and 1.44% annually from 2025 to 2030. The surge in urban inhabitants, along with the rise in disposable income levels, is stimulating the demand for personal care items such as kitchen towels. In addition, the influence of westernization and globalization is increasing their market penetration in developing economies.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Kitchen Towel Market?

Major players in the Kitchen Towel include:

• Nova Tissue Ltd.

• Procter & Gamble Co.

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Essity AB

• WEPA Professional GmbH

• Oji Holdings Corporation

• Resolute Forest Products Inc.

• Hengan International Group Company Limited

• Sofidel Group SPA

• Clearwater Paper Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Kitchen Towel Market?

The surge in the cost of raw materials is a significant obstacle impeding the advancement of the market. A majority of suppliers utilize cellulose fiber to produce paper-based towels, which primarily originates from kraft pulp or fiber collected from recycled waste paper. Market dynamics such as raw material demand-supply and associated costs, when coupled with energy and transport expenses, influence the selling prices. For example, as of September 2022, the US Producer Price Index for Wood pulp stands at 264.30, a steep rise from the previous month's 252.13 and 210.93 one year before. This translates to a 25.30% increase from the previous month and a 4.83% hike compared to the same period last year. As a consequence, these considerations might hamper the expansion of the kitchen towels market.

What Segments Are Covered In The Kitchen Towel Market Report?

The kitchen towel market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Cloth-Based, Paper-Based

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

3) By End-Use Sector: Commercial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Cloth-Based: Cotton Kitchen Towels, Linen Kitchen Towels, Microfiber Kitchen Towels, Terry Cloth Kitchen Towels

2) By Paper-Based: Disposable Paper Towels, Reusable Paper Towels, Bulk Roll Paper Towels

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Kitchen Towel Market?

In 2024, the dominant region in the kitchen towel market was Asia-Pacific, with projections indicating continued growth. North America followed as the region with the second highest market share. The report encompasses market analysis for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

