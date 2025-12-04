Ruman Origin Farmstead by Jianshan Wangshui Planning and Design Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Ruman Origin Farmstead

Jianshan Wangshui Planning and Design Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative Rural Architectural Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Jianshan Wangshui Planning and Design as a winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category for their exceptional work, Ruman Origin Farmstead. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Ruman Origin Farmstead within the architecture industry and positions it as a notable example of innovative design.The Ruman Origin Farmstead, designed by Jianshan Wangshui Planning and Design, addresses the growing trend of urban residents seeking a retreat from hectic city life to the tranquil countryside. By blending the rustic charm of rural living with modern amenities, this architectural design aligns with the evolving needs and desires of contemporary individuals, offering a unique and practical solution for those seeking a balance between urban and rural lifestyles.The award-winning design of the Ruman Origin Farmstead showcases a thoughtful integration of three distinct courtyards, each representing a different architectural era and principle. The seamless transition from traditional to modern and future-oriented design elements creates a harmonious and visually striking composition. The incorporation of sustainable features, such as solar PV panels, ground source heat pumps, and energy-efficient construction techniques, sets the Ruman Origin Farmstead apart as an eco-friendly and forward-thinking architectural design.Receiving the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Jianshan Wangshui Planning and Design's commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of architecture. This recognition is expected to inspire the company to continue pushing the boundaries of architectural design, exploring new concepts and techniques that enhance the quality of life for individuals and communities. The award also highlights the potential for the Ruman Origin Farmstead to influence future trends in rural architectural design, promoting a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.Ruman Origin Farmstead was designed by Han Xinyao and the talented team at Jianshan Wangshui Planning and Design.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Ruman Origin Farmstead by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About Jianshan Wangshui Planning and DesignSichuan Mountain Water View Planning and Design Co., Ltd, based in Chengdu, China, specializes in industrial projects. Adhering to green and sustainable architectural design, the company aims to revitalize rural areas by capitalizing on innovative technologies, materials, and unique, localized design techniques. The diverse range of services includes industrial planning and consulting, land space planning and design, farmland remediation design, construction engineering design and implementation, specific subject research, and industrial operations.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of Architecture, Building and Structure Design. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition. Silver A' Design Award winners showcase exceptional technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity in their work, making a positive impact on the built environment and the lives of those who interact with it.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior architecture and design projects since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and industries, the A' Design Award aims to identify and celebrate innovative designs that contribute to the advancement of society and inspire future trends. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design, showcasing pioneering projects on a global stage and motivating designers and brands to develop products and concepts that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

