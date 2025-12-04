CEO Jens-Peter Saul is leaving Ramboll

CEO Jens-Peter Saul of Ramboll, the global architecture, engineering, and consultancy company

After almost 14 years as CEO of the Ramboll Group, the Group Board of Directors and Jens-Peter Saul have decided it is time for a change of guard.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jens-Peter Saul will continue in his position until a successor has been found.

Jens-Peter Saul joined Ramboll as Group CEO in 2012 and has since fronted the development of the company from being primarily a Nordic engineering company to becoming a global architecture, engineering, and consultancy company with a leading position in sustainability.

“I want to thank Jens-Peter for his enormous contribution to Ramboll. Under his transformational leadership Ramboll has grown and developed into a global, thought-leading and well-reputed company. We have the long-term sustainable direction for the company in place and as we are now approaching a new strategy period, we have agreed that it is time to pass on the baton to a new CEO who can both develop and execute the strategy over the coming years. This is therefore a well-considered transition of leadership and Jens-Peter Saul will continue in his position as CEO until a successor has been found,” says Chair of the Group Board of Directors, Claus V. Hemmingsen.

During Jens-Peter Saul’s tenure as CEO Ramboll has doubled in size and today has more than 18,000 experts operating in 35 countries. Through large acquisitions and organic growth Ramboll’s footprint in the US has grown from zero to more than 2,000 employees in ten years. The company established a leading architecture profile through the acquisition of Henning Larsen in 2020. Ramboll is considered a leader in the green energy transition and has developed a strong market leading profile in environmental consultancy.

“It has been an honour to lead such a great company as Ramboll for more than a decade. Ramboll is a company with a very strong sense of purpose, a broad international platform and not least 18,000 extremely talented employees who, through their expertise and passion, drive sustainable change for clients and societies all over the world. Being the CEO of a large organisation for almost fourteen years is a long time, and it is with a feeling of accomplishment that I look back on what we have achieved,” says Jens-Peter Saul.

The Group Board of Directors have initiated the search for a new CEO that will be announced in the months to come. Until then Jens-Peter Saul remains in the position as CEO.

About Ramboll

Ramboll is a global architecture, engineering and consultancy company founded in Denmark in 1945. Ramboll’s more than 18,000 employees create sustainable solutions across Buildings, Transport, Architecture & Landscape, Water, Environment & Health, Energy and Management Consulting. Across the world, Ramboll combines local experience with a global knowledgebase to create sustainable cities and societies. We combine insights with the power to drive positive change to our clients, in the form of ideas that can be realised and implemented.

Ownership

The Ramboll Foundation is the main owner of Ramboll Group, and its primary objective is to promote the company’s continuance alongside the long-term development of the company, its employees and the communities it serves. The Ramboll Foundation owns 98 pct. of the company’s shares. The remaining 2 pct. are owned by Ramboll employees.

