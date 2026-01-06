Ramboll appoints Christian Jensby as Group CEO

The Group Board of Directors of Ramboll has appointed Christian Jensby as Group CEO of the global AEC company with 18,000 specialists in 35 countries.

Christian Jensby is appointed Group CEO in Ramboll no later than 1 May, 2026. He comes from a position as CEO and Managing Partner in Deloitte Denmark where he has served since 2011, including the past three years as CEO. Christian has successfully lead Deloitte’s transformation and has, together with the leadership team, delivered solid growth on both revenue and earnings. Prior to this, Christian has lead Deloitte’s CFO Services practice and served as a Clients & Industries leader (Chief Commercial Officer). In addition to this, Christian has advised executive teams from international companies across various industries and sectors in Denmark.

“I am pleased to announce Christian Jensby as CEO of Ramboll. Christian is a well-recognised executive leader who brings more than ten years of experience and proven results from leading the consulting practice in Deloitte, and has been the CEO for Deloitte Denmark for the past three years. The Board of Directors is confident that Christian holds the right skills and competences to develop and execute our company strategy, and lead Ramboll through its next phase of sustainable growth. We are equally convinced of Christian’s leadership capacity to further build on Ramboll’s strong organisation and many dedicated employees,” says Claus V. Hemmingsen, Chair of the Group Board of Directors, Ramboll.

Ramboll is a global architecture, engineering and consultancy company with a leading position in sustainability. The new CEO will be responsible for more than 18,000 experts operating in 35 countries within Buildings, Transport, Environment & Health, Energy, Water, Architecture & Landscape, and Management Consulting.

“I am honoured to have been offered the opportunity to lead a truly inspiring, thought-leading and well-reputed company like Ramboll. Ramboll has a strong purpose underpinned by global expertise and passionate people who drive sustainable change for clients and societies all over the world. Ramboll’s development over the past decades has been impressive. I see good potential for further growth and an enormous potential for the impact Ramboll can have. I look forward to contributing to Ramboll’s continued success,” says Christian Jensby, new Group CEO of Ramboll.

The Executive Board will on Christian Jensby’s appointment consist of CEO Christian Jensby, CFO Eva Kienle, CPO Lone Tvis, COO Michael Simmelsgaard, and COO Peter Heymann Andersen.

About Ramboll

Ramboll is a global architecture, engineering, and consultancy company founded in Denmark in 1945. Ramboll’s more than 18,000 employees create sustainable solutions across Buildings, Transport, Architecture & Landscape, Water, Environment & Health, Energy and Management Consulting. Across the world, Ramboll combines local experience with a global knowledge base to create sustainable cities and societies. We combine insights with the power to drive positive change to our clients, in the form of ideas that can be realised and implemented.

Ownership

The Ramboll Foundation is the main owner of Ramboll Group, and its primary objective is to promote the company’s continuance alongside the long-term development of the company, its employees, and the communities it serves. The Ramboll Foundation owns 98 percent of the company’s shares. The remaining two percent are owned by Ramboll employees.

Contact

Ramboll Chair of Board of Directors, Claus Hemmingsen via Head of Press Relations, Christian Kjaergaard-Winther:

M: +45 2646 9478 – E: ckedc@ramboll.dk



