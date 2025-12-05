Institutional And Office Furniture Market Anticipated to Grow at 7.1% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Institutional And Office Furniture Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Institutional And Office Furniture Market In 2025?

The market for institutional and office furniture has seen a robust expansion in the recent past. The market, valued at $239.73 billion in 2024, is projected to swell to $255.77 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth witnessed in the historical timeframe can be ascribed to several factors such as increased corporate expansions and new office spaces, emphasis on workforce comfort and efficiency, business globalization, adherence to green and sustainable office practices, and corporate rebranding for improving the company image.

The market size of institutional and office furniture is predicted to experience a robust increase in the upcoming years, surging to $336.99 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This expansion anticipated during the forecast period can be associated with factors such as the adaptation of hybrid work frameworks, the emphasis on well-being focused office layouts, the adoption of sustainable and circular furniture strategies, the demand for remote work furniture solutions, advancements in acoustic furniture, and attention on workplace diversity and inclusivity. Key trends expected during this forecast period comprise the incorporation of technology in furniture, acoustic solutions catering to open offices, customization to reinforce brand identity, agile furniture for cooperative spaces, and the propagation of inclusive and diverse designs.

Download a free sample of the institutional and office furniture market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2971&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Institutional And Office Furniture Market?

The institutional and office furniture manufacturing market is projected to expand due to the rising trend of online shopping. Manufacturers can leverage this platform to reach a wider customer base, thereby propelling the market growth. In nations like India, the acceleration of furniture manufacturers' sales is attributed to e-commerce platforms that offer broader exposure to producers previously limited to a specific region.

Who Are The Key Players In The Institutional And Office Furniture Industry?

Major players in the Institutional And Office Furniture include:

• HON Company

• IKEA

• Steelcase Inc.

• Kokuyo Co. Ltd.

• Okamura Corporation

• Haworth Inc.

• Herman Miller Inc.

• HNI Corporation

• Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

• Itoki Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Institutional And Office Furniture Market?

Furniture producers are shifting to environmentally-friendly methods in their production procedures, largely driven by increasing consumer knowledge of sustainable living leading to a greater demand for eco-friendly furniture. This involves reducing fuel use and repurposing wood offcuts. Businesses that produce eco-friendly furniture acquire wood from plantations that cultivate sustainable plants with a long-term conservation strategy. Case in point, North American home retailer, Crate and Barrel, partners directly with the Tropical Forest Trust to ensure their chosen hardwood for furniture fabrication comes from sustainable plantations with long-term management strategies for conservation. Similarly, Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. has embraced a sustainable approach where the focus is on recycling, renewing, and repurposing furniture by using recyclable engineered wood and cutting down on the waste of raw materials.

What Segments Are Covered In The Institutional And Office Furniture Market Report?

The institutional and office furniture market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Institutional Furniture, Office Furniture

2) By Raw Material: Wood, Plastic, Metal

3) By Distribution Channel: Exclusive Showrooms, Online, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Institutional Furniture: Classroom Furniture, Library Furniture, Healthcare Furniture, Auditorium Furniture, Cafeteria Furniture

2) By Office Furniture: Desks And Workstations, Office Chairs, Conference Room Furniture, Reception Area Furniture, Storage Solutions

View the full institutional and office furniture market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/institutional-and-office-furniture-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Institutional And Office Furniture Market By 2025?

In 2024, the institutional and office furniture market was dominated by Asia-Pacific as the leading region, with Western Europe coming in second. The report on this market covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with projected growth statuses for each.

