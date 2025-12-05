Industrial Tubes Market Size Worth $981.82 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Industrial Tubes Market Worth?

Over the past few years, the industrial tube sector has seen significant growth. The market, which was worth $646.18 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $694.53 billion in the subsequent year, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The notable expansion during the historical period can be traced back to factors such as construction and infrastructure development, the needs of industrial manufacturing, oil and gas exploration, worldwide economic conditions, and rehabilitation of infrastructure.

The market size of industrial tubes is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching a value of $981.82 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. Various factors contributing to this expected growth during the forecasted period include increased market competition and innovation, resilience and efficiency in supply chains, advancements in the automotive industry, urban and construction developments, and adherence to environmental guidelines and sustainability practices. Key trends that are predicted during this period encompass an increased demand for customization, digital transformation and intelligent manufacturing, emphasis on sustainability, escalation in urbanization, and the utilization of advanced materials.

What Are The Factors Driving The Industrial Tubes Market?

The industrial tubes market is predicted to expand in response to the growth of the oil and gas industry. With a focus on activities such as exploration, development, drilling, production, refining, distribution, and transportation of hydrocarbons, the oil and gas sector relies heavily on industrial tubes. These tubes are engineered for efficient transportation of crude and refined petroleum, as well as fuels including oil, natural gas, and biofuels. As an example, the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the Federal Statistical System for the energy sector based in the US, reported that the US's crude oil production in April 2022 totaled 348,849 barrels. As such, it's clear that the growth of the oil and gas industry is fueling the demand for industrial tubes.

Who Are The Major Players In The Industrial Tubes Market?

Major players in the Industrial Tubes include:

• Sandvik AB

• Vallourec S.A.

• Tenaris S.A.

• Nippon Steel Corporation

• ArcelorMittal S.A.

• TATA Steel Limited

• United States Steel Corporation

• Chelpipe Group

• Benteler International AG

• Jindal SAW Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Industrial Tubes Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations in the industrial tubes sector are prioritizing the development of innovative products like steel tubes and pipes with reduced CO2 emissions to comply with environmental guidelines and decrease their carbon emission. CO2-reduced steel pipes and tubes are steel items made using methods that limit CO2 emissions during manufacturing. In example, The Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group, established in the Netherlands and experts in steel pipes and pipe and tube applications, introduced the Van Leeuwen Impact brand in July 2024. This brand includes a fresh assortment of steel tubes and pipes with reduced CO2 emissions, obtained from a selection of respected European makers. These items are meant to accommodate the growing need for eco-friendly solutions in different industrial applications. These Impact brand products fit various uses within the industrial and energy sectors, enabling companies to show their commitment to environmental sustainability while meeting operational objectives.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Industrial Tubes Market Share?

The industrial tubes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Process Pipes, Mechanical Tubes, Heat Exchanger Tubes, Structural Tubes, Hydraulic And Instrumentation Tubes

2) By Manufacturing: Seamless, Welded

3) By Material: Steel, Non-steel

4) By End-User: Oil And Gas and Petrochemical, Automotive, Mechanical And Engineering, Construction, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Process Pipes: Stainless Steel Process Pipes, Carbon Steel Process Pipes, Alloy Process Pipes

2) By Mechanical Tubes: Cold Drawn Mechanical Tubes, Hot Finished Mechanical Tubes

3) By Heat Exchanger Tubes: U-Tubes, Straight Tubes, Fin Tubes

4) By Structural Tubes: Square Tubes, Rectangular Tubes, Round Tubes

5) By Hydraulic And Instrumentation Tubes: Hydraulic Tubes, Instrumentation Tubes

What Are The Regional Trends In The Industrial Tubes Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the global market in industrial tubes and is projected to be the most rapidly expanding region in this market during the forecast period. The report on the industrial tubes market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

