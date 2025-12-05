The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Retail Ready Packaging Market CAGR to be at 9.2% from 2025 to 2029 | $132.13 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

Expected to grow to $132.13 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Retail Ready Packaging Market?

The market size for retail ready packaging has seen significant growth in recent years. The market, which is set to increase from $87.73 billion in 2024 to $93.04 billion in 2025, will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The robust growth experienced in the historic period can be traced back to improvements in shelf restocking efficiency, increased brand visibility, reduced packaging waste, supply chain cost reductions, and the minimization of in-store labor.

The market size of retail ready packaging is anticipated to experience robust expansion in the coming years, eventually reaching a valuation of $132.13 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Factors contributing to growth during the forecast period include a persistent emphasis on efficiency, demand from e-commerce packaging, brand customization for differentiation, environmental factors, and automation integration. The forecasting period is expected to see trends like a focus on reducing packaging waste, the incorporation of smart packaging technologies, packages designed for e-commerce, a rise in the use of stand-up pouches and flexible packaging, as well as innovative shelf-ready packaging designs.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Retail Ready Packaging Market?

The swift enlargement of the retail industry is fueling the progress of the retail-ready packaging market. The retail industry encompasses entities that sell merchandise either in stores, over the internet, or directly to the public in minimal quantities. Retail-ready packaging proves to be of great benefit to the retail industry by cutting down on labor costs. It also offers consumers a more streamlined shopping experience and prompts spontaneous buying. For example, as per the data from the United States Census Bureau, a government agency based in the US, retail sales in the United States stood at $6519.8 billion in 2021 and underwent an 8% growth to scale up to $7041 billion in 2022. Thus, the swift enlargement of the retail industry is stimulating the evolution of the retail-ready packaging market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Retail Ready Packaging Market?

Major players in the Retail Ready Packaging include:

• WestRock Company

• International Paper Company

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

• Amcor plc

• Smurfit Kappa Group plc

• Mondi plc

• Graphic Packaging International LLC

• Packaging Corporation of America

• DS Smith plc

• Huhtamaki Oyj

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Retail Ready Packaging Market In The Future?

The advent of innovative product developments is a primary trend that is quickly garnering attention in the retail-ready packaging market. Businesses in this sector are formulating superior products to fortify their market presence. For instance, Amcor PLC, a packaging corporation based in Australia, unveiled a high-shield laminate packaging option in April 2022. This novel packaging solution is an eco-friendly, recyclable, reduced carbon solution that meets the stringent requirements for high barrier and performance in the industry. The new High Shield packaging variants, available in both paper-based and polyolefin-based materials, introduce greener pharmaceutical sachet, stick pack, and strip pack packaging options. The inventive structure of these materials aids pharmaceutical firms in distinguishing themselves in the market by facilitating recyclability in line with regional requirements.

What Segments Are Covered In The Retail Ready Packaging Market Report?

The retail ready packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Die Cut Display Boxes, Corrugated Boxes, Shrink Wrapped Trays, Folding Cartons, Other Products

2) By Material: Paper and Paperboard, Plastic

3) By Application: Food, Beverage, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals

Subsegments:

1) By Die Cut Display Boxes: Shelf-Ready Boxes, Display Trays

2) By Corrugated Boxes: Single-Wall Boxes, Double-Wall Boxes, Triple-Wall Boxes

3) By Shrink Wrapped Trays: Plastic Trays, Cardboard Trays

4) By Folding Cartons: Regular Slotted Cartons (RSC), Half Slotted Cartons, Full Overlap Cartons

5) By Other Products: Clamshell Packaging, Pouches, Blister Packaging

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Retail Ready Packaging Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the Retail Ready Packaging market, with Asia-Pacific predicted to become the quickest soaring area during the forthcoming period. The regions studied in the Retail Ready Packaging market report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company

