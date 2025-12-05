Forestry Software Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Forestry Software Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Forestry Software market is dominated by a mix of global technology providers and specialized forestry management solution developers. Companies are focusing on advanced geospatial analytics, AI-driven forest inventory management, and cloud-based data integration platforms to enhance operational efficiency, sustainability, and compliance with environmental regulations. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders aiming to leverage digital transformation, improve forest resource optimization, and establish strategic partnerships within the evolving forestry value chain.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Forestry Software Market?

According to our research, Trimble Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 6% market share. The Field Systems division of the company partially involved in the forestry software market provides integrated technology platforms such as Connected Forest and Forestry One, designed to manage the entire forestry supply chain—from planning and planting to harvesting, transport, and processing—by connecting field data, GIS, inventory, logistics, and supply chain operations within a unified digital environment; the software enables real-time data collection.

How Concentrated Is the Forestry Software Market?

The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 21% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s diverse landscape—driven by varying regional forestry needs, complex environmental data integration, and increasing demand for digital forest management solutions. Leading vendors such as Trimble Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. (Esri), AFRY AB, and Silvacom dominate through advanced GIS technologies, sustainable resource planning tools, and established client networks, while smaller firms serve niche segments and regional markets. As adoption of cloud-based and data-driven forestry management platforms accelerates, consolidation, partnerships, and innovation are expected to further strengthen the market position of major players.

• Leading companies include:

o Trimble Inc. (6%)

o Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. (Esri) (5%)

o AFRY AB (3%)

o Silvacom (2%)

o SuperGeo Technology Inc. (1%)

o Mason, Bruce & Girard, Inc. (1%)

o Azavea Inc. (1%)

o Beijing SuperMap Software (1%)

o SingleOps (1%)

o ResourceWise (Forest2Market Inc.) (0.5%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Remsoft Inc., ArboStar Ltd., Softree Technical Systems Inc., Mason, Bruce & Girard, Inc., WilldooIT Pty Ltd, PlanIT Geo, LLC, EOS Data Analytics, Inc., Trimble Inc., Terraformation Inc., Pachama Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI), Forest2Market Inc., Forest Metrix LLC, and TreeTracker LLC are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: SuperMap Software Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Tianyuan DIC Information Technology Co., Ltd., ArboStar, Softree Technology Private Limited, TIMMSanywhere (by WilldooIT Pty Ltd.), Timbba, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., DeepForest Technologies Co., Ltd., Leave a Nest Co., Ltd., Sagri Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd., Trimble Forestry (a division of Trimble Inc.), Dabeeo, Liechtenstein Group, LIECO Group, Remsoft Inc., and the Korea Forest Service (KFS) are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: myForest , Silvacom Ltd., Element 84 Inc., Tietoevry Corporation, Ecotrust, Logset Oy, Treemetrics Ltd., Verna Earth Ltd., and OCELL GmbH are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Thorgate Management OÜ, Taxus IT Sp. z o.o., Timbeter OÜ, Fraunhofer Institute for Material Flow and Logistics (Fraunhofer IML), AFRY Smart Forestry (AFRY AB), TopoL Software s.r.o., Roslesinforg, and Forest Etalon LLC are some of the leading companies in this region.

• South America: Gerdau S.A., MB&G MobileMap, KF Software Solutions, Inc., and Empresas CMPC S.A. are some of the leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• AI-based forestry solution is transforming real-time forest monitoring, detect illegal activities, optimize resource management.

• Example: Madhya Pradesh Forest Department AI-based real-time forest alert system (April 2025) assigns satellite imagery, machine learning, and mobile field feedback.

• These innovations assist in detecting and reporting incidents like land encroachment, illegal logging, and deforestation.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching new products and solutions to strengthen market position

• Building integrated IoT and mobile field solutions

• Focusing on sustainability, carbon accounting and regulatory-compliance modules

• Leveraging partnerships for deeper technology integration

