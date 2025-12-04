Stop Brutality Toward Christians Worldwide Christian Persecution Panel Livestream on Dec. 4

ADVISORY: LIVESTREAM Christian Persecution Panel, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As aggression toward Christians continues to rise worldwide, several leaders are speaking out and challenging others to join them. Although many in the modern world are oblivious, ignoring the trauma or downplaying the abuse, a panel of Christian servants will gather today, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., to reveal the plights of the oppressed with an action call to eliminate future attacks. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the panel discussion begins at 7:00 p.m. The panel discussion will be livestreamed on YouTube and is open to the media. For press coverage or questions, please email Eden Gordon Hill: hello@edengordonmedia.com.The panel will feature Brad Brandon, Dr. Pamela Pyle, Virginia Prodan, and Kerry Hasenbalg, with special guests Congressman Marlin Stutzman (R-IN), Troy A. Miller, Işık Abla, and Judd Saul, and will be moderated by Cheryl Chumley. The Washington Policy Institute , in partnership with the National Religious Broadcasters, Carrie Sheffield, The Washington Times, and Eden Gordon Media, LLC, is proud to host the "Persecuted & Prevailing" Discussion Panel to address the growing persecution threat to Christians all over the world and encourage measures to remedy these ongoing hazards.Brad Brandon is the founder and CEO of Across Nigeria. Since 2018, he has been actively serving in the foreign mission field, predominantly in the high-risk, highly persecuted areas of Northern Nigeria and other parts of West Africa. Through Pastor Brad and the Across Nigeria team, ground-breaking work is being done to bring the gospel into areas with the most intense opposition.Dr. Pamela Prince Pyle is a Board-Certified Internal Medicine physician with over thirty-five years of experience, speaker, best-selling author, and thought leader. She is Chair Emeritus of Africa New Life Ministries, a Museum of the Bible Woman of Legacy, a member of the President’s Council of the National Religious Broadcasters Association, and on the Medical Advisory Board for the mental health organization, White Flag.Virginia Prodan is an international human rights attorney and best-selling author of the memoir "Saving My Assassin." Maintaining the bravery she displayed as a young Christian attorney in Communist Romania, Virginia — in exile from her native land since 1988 — fights for justice and is honored in her divine call to defend fellow followers of Jesus against unjust persecution.Kerry Hasenbalg is a respected speaker, writer, and spiritual director, passionate about soul care and guiding individuals toward faith renewal and emotional healing. Her life and work have taken her to more than fifty countries, meeting high-ranking officials in the quest to support the vulnerable and underserved, and teaching people to find the patterns of God's movements in their lived experiences.U.S. Congressman Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) is a fourth-generation farmer from Howe, IN. He was a successful entrepreneur, owning multiple businesses, including one with his wife, Christy, before he returned to Congress in 2025 for his fourth term. During his previous time (2010-2016) in Congress, he authored the Conservative Congressional Budget and was the original sponsor of the Right to Try legislation, which was later signed into law by President Trump.Troy A. Miller is a senior executive with more than 30 years of management and business experience. He was elected as President & CEO of NRB in July 2022. Under Miller’s leadership, the association has recaptured a strong financial position, grown its membership, and significantly enhanced programming, networking, sponsorship, and exhibition aspects of the annual NRB International Christian Media Convention.Işık Abla was born in Istanbul, Turkey, and raised in a devout Muslim home. She encountered Jesus Christ and surrendered her life to Him, later obeying the call to full-time ministry as an ordained minister. Today, Işık’s voice reaches the nations. Her programs are broadcast in multiple languages across six continents, impacting over 700 million people in more than 200 countries, tribes, and people groups.Judd Saul is an award-winning documentary filmmaker, entrepreneur, and missionary who embarked on a call to action in Nigeria in 2011. After years of serving in Nigeria, it was apparent that escalating attacks outpaced the few Christian missions and organizations effectively responding to the attacks. Talking to local ministers and missionaries, Judd decided to start Equipping The Persecuted to respond and help persecuted Christians in need quickly.Cheryl Chumley is online opinion editor, commentary writer, and host of the "Bold & Blunt" podcast for The Washington Times, and a frequent media guest and public speaker. She is the author of several books, the latest titled "God-Given or Bust: Defeating Marxism and Saving America with Biblical Truths," "Lockdown: The Socialist Plan To Take Away Your Freedom," and "Socialists Don’t Sleep: Christians Must Rise or America Will Fall."The Washington Policy Institute encourages, equips, and empowers journalists and student journalists to discover, describe, and document issues and events affecting freedom, faith, and family, enabling individuals to make informed decisions about their community, nation, and world.

