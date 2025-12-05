Hair Styling Tools Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Hair Styling Tools Market Through 2025?

The market for hair styling tools has shown significant expansion in the previous years. It is projected to increase from $32.1 billion in 2024 to $34.01 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Various factors have propelled this growth over the historical period including celebrity endorsements and social media impact, evolving fashion preferences, expansion of the professional salon industry, enhanced disposable income and consumer expenditure, advances in materials and design technology, and a preference for convenience and Do-it-Yourself hair styling trends.

The market size of hair styling tools is predicted to witness substantial expansion in the following years, ballooning to a worth of $46 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth expected in the forecast duration can be traced back to intelligent and linked styling instruments, durable and environmentally friendly items, the incorporation of health-beneficial features, the rise of e-commerce and online shopping trends, and the focus on customization and individualization. The main tendencies witnessed during the forecast span encompass technological enhancement, the surging popularity of smart and connected tools, the creativity involved in making cordless and manageable devices, the sway of social media and beauty influencers, and multi-purpose tools.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Hair Styling Tools Market?

The escalating demand for personal care among the global populace is anticipated to propel the expansion of the hair styling tools market. Personal care refers to the act of cleaning and maintaining parts of the body to enhance outward appearance. Due to rising consciousness about health and beauty, boosted confidence, self-upkeep, ever-changing fashion trends, and other factors, the demand among the global populace for personal care is on the rise, hence creating a substantial demand for hair styling tools. Hair styling tools constitute items like hair dryers, hair straighteners, hair curlers, and a variety of other products that impart texture and volume to the hair, which ultimately lead to superior personal grooming. For example, a survey carried out by Prim & Prep, which offers evidence-based, data-backed grooming advice for men in 2022, revealed that a considerable majority of men are concerned about inadequate grooming habits and wish to groom properly. The survey went on to reveal that more than 3/4th (76%) of men take the time to groom themselves in order to take pride in their appearance. The survey results highlight that maintaining personal appearance and hygiene are mainly done for self-respect, which signifies the growing need for personal care, and this, in turn, will spur the expansion of the hair styling tools market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Hair Styling Tools Market?

Major players in the Hair Styling Tools include:

• Panasonic Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Dyson Limited

• Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

• Conair Corporation

• GHD Limited

• Remington Products LLC

• Drybar Inc.

• Farouk Systems Inc.

• Andis Company LLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Hair Styling Tools Industry?

Prominent corporations in the hair styling tools market are concentrating on implementing technological developments, like smart timers and automatic curling irons, intending to offer superior features that improve user satisfaction and facilitate efficient hair styling for customers. An automatic curling iron works on motorized technology to curl hair without manual effort, making it more convenient than traditional curling irons. For example, Beurer GmbH, a company specialized in creating electronic devices in Germany, unveiled the HT 75, an automatic curling iron, in November 2023. This state-of-the-art product introduces an open curling chamber concept which ensures safety while styling by reducing the chance of hair entanglement or damage. The curling iron comes with a ceramic and tourmaline coating to maintain hair health during styling and provides three temperature options to cater to different hair textures and styling choices.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Hair Styling Tools Market

The hair styling tools market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Manual, Electric

2) By Product Type: Hair Dryers, Hair Curlers And Rollers, Hair Straighteners, Hair Styling Brushes And Combs, Others (Hair Scalp Massager)

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channels (Salons, Departmental Stores)

4) By Application: Household, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Manual: Brushes And Combs, Hair Rollers, Hair Clips And Pins, Non-Heated Styling Tools

2) By Electric: Hair Dryers, Hair Straighteners, Curling Irons And Wands, Hot Air Brushes, Multi-Stylers

Global Hair Styling Tools Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the hair styling tools market was dominated by North America, which held the largest share. Moving forward, the fastest-growing region is projected to be Asia-Pacific. The report on the hair styling tools market includes several regions namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

