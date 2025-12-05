Paper Products Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $1386.95 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Paper Products Market Through 2025?

In the recent past, the paper products industry has witnessed robust growth. The market, which was worth $1009 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to $1071.23 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The surge during the historical period has been fueled by a rising requirement for packaging paper by retail businesses as well as an increasing consciousness toward sustainable methods.

Substantial expansion is anticipated in the paper products market in the upcoming years, with its value projected to reach $1386.95 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The predicted growth during the forecast period is ascribed to swift technological progress and increasing requirements from e-commerce. Significant trends for the projection period encompass 3d printing, the role of artificial intelligence, heightened acquisition actions, the use of recycled constituents, the production of recyclable goods, and an emphasis on sustainability.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Paper Products Market?

The augmented consumption of packaging-grade paper propels the paper products market's expansion. Packaging-grade paper covers a wide range of types used in the packaging industry. The growing demand from diverse end-use sectors, rising consumer awareness about sustainability, and the necessity for environmentally friendly packaging have amplified the demand for paper products. For instance, the American Forest & Paper Association, a US trade association, reported that the total shipments of packaging papers and specialty packaging in August 2024 had surged by 12% compared to the same period in 2023. This data also represents a 12% growth from the corresponding eight months of 2023. Therefore, the escalated usage of packaging-grade paper is a significant positive factor influencing the growth of the paper products market.

Which Players Dominate The Paper Products Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Paper Products include:

• International Paper Company

• Oji Holdings Corporation

• Georgia-Pacific Corporation

• Kimberly Clark Corporation

• Procter & Gamble

• Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

• Essity Aktiebolag

• Mondi PLC

• Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

• Cascades, Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Paper Products Market?

Leading businesses in the paper products market, such as Sealed Air, are placing an emphasis on inventing technological solutions that can fulfill the essential demands of the industry. An example includes Brand Ready-To-Roll Embossed Paper, a versatile product intended for multiple uses including crafting, decorating, printing, and gift wrapping. In August 2024, Sealed Air, a Charlotte-based packaging organization, introduced its cutting-edge BUBBLE WRAP Brand Ready-To-Roll Embossed Paper. The design of this unique packaging solution intends to strengthen the security of delicate items during transit. With added cushioning from the embossed texture and a roll format that simplifies dispensing, this product ensures the packing process is efficient. Aligning with Sealed Air’s pledge to sustainability, the product reflects the company's focus on eco-friendly protective packaging practices.

Global Paper Products Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The paper products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Converted Paper Products, Unfinished Paper, Pulp Mills

2) By Raw Material: Wood And Agro Residue, Waste And Recycled Paper

3) By Application: Writing Paper, Magazine Paper, Packaging Paper, Sanitary Paper, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Converted Paper Products: Paperboard Containers, Paper Bags And Sacks, Stationery Products, Sanitary Paper Products

2) By Unfinished Paper: Printing And Writing Paper: Newsprint, Specialty Paper

3) By Pulp Mills: Mechanical Pulp, Chemical Pulp, Recycled Pulp

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Paper Products Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the paper product market with North America coming in as the second largest. The paper product market report includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

