Pneumococcal Vaccine Market to Reach USD $11.9 Billion by 2029 at 6.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pneumococcal Vaccine Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $11.9 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Pneumococcal Vaccine Market In 2025?

In recent times, the pneumococcal vaccine market has seen robust growth. It is projected to expand from $8.94 billion in 2024 to $9.4 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth during the historical period is credited to the discovery of streptococcus pneumoniae, concerns surrounding public health, initial vaccination initiatives, improvements in healthcare, and alterations to vaccine policies.

The pneumococcal vaccine market size is anticipated to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of ""$11.9 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. Factors attributed to this projected growth during the forecast period include the evolution of pneumococcal strains, sustained research and development, prioritized immunizations, broader vaccine accessibility, and an ageing population. Key trends expected during this period are the development of multivalent vaccines, vaccination of individuals at higher risk, enhancement of vaccine effectiveness, campaigns for education and awareness, and the focus on infant immunization.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Pneumococcal Vaccine Market?

The surge in pneumococcal contamination is anticipated to push the pneumococcal vaccine market's evolution. Pneumococcal contamination is an infection instigated by the Streptococcus pneumoniae or pneumococcus bacteria that can cause diseases such as pneumonia, bloodstream infections, ear infections, and sinus infections. The pneumococcal vaccine induces the body’s production of antibodies against these pneumococcal bacteria, mitigating or eradicating harmful bacteria and toxins. This protection is crucial for children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems against various pneumococcal infections. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-base health agency, reported in January 2022 that pneumococcal pneumonia leads to an estimated 150,000 hospitalizations annually in the United States, contributing up to 30% of adult community-acquired pneumonia. Hence, the rise in pneumococcal contamination instances is propelling the growth of the pneumococcal vaccine market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Pneumococcal Vaccine Industry?

Major players in the Pneumococcal Vaccine include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• CSL Limited

• Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd

• Serum Institute of India Private Limited

• Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Pneumococcal Vaccine Market?

Leading firms in the pneumococcal vaccine market are bringing forth new products as a measure to enhance their market profitability. For example, Merck & Co Inc., a pharmaceutical company based in the U.S., launched the vaccine V116 in July 2023. The particular vaccine, V116, is designed to target the unique eight serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae, which are predominantly responsible for pneumococcal disease in adults. The vaccine, V116, has demonstrated superior immunogenicity for various serotypes in adult groups, and has also elicited positive immune responses in individuals who are both unvaccinated and previously vaccinated. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged V116 as a breakthrough therapy, presently undergoing Phase 3 development.

What Segments Are Covered In The Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Report?

The pneumococcal vaccine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Prevnar 13, Synflorix, Pneumovax23, Other Products

2) By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous

3) By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies, Community Clinics, Public Health Agencies, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End User: Pediatrics, Adults

Subsegments:

1) By Prevnar 13: Pediatric Formulation, Adult Formulation

2) By Synflorix: Pediatric Formulation, Adult Formulation

3) By Pneumovax23: Single-Dose Vials, Pre-Filled Syringes

4) By Other Products: PCV15 (Vaxneuvance), PCV20 (Prevnar 20), Other Regional Pneumococcal Vaccines

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Pneumococcal Vaccine Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the pneumococcal vaccine market, while Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the predicted timeframe. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

