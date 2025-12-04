Final update on Likelike Highway Kaneohe-bound

Main, News Posted on Dec 3, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is providing a final update on the closures on Kāne‘ohe-bound Likelike Highway (Route 63) between North School Street and the Wilson Tunnel to address downed utility poles and lines on the road. The utilities have completed their work and all Kāne‘ohe-bound lanes were reopened at approximately 10:22 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 3.

A HDOT crew needs to repair nine streetlights that lost power because of the downed utility poles. To do the repairs, HDOT will close the drop lane to Makuahine/Kalihi Street in the Kāne‘ohe-bound direction on Thursday, Dec. 4 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

During the streetlight work, there will be two lanes open on Kāne‘ohe-bound Likelike Highway and the exit to Makuahine/Kalihi Street from Likelike Highway will be accessible.

This will complete the repairs and is the final update on this emergency closure.

