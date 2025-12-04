Resources available to help detect malicious AI schemes

The FBI has public resources available to help prevent exploitation by cybercriminals, who use artificial intelligence for deception. An infographic by the FBI and the American Bankers Association Foundation highlights how AI-generated or manipulated media, also known as “deep fakes,” can be used to impersonate trusted individuals. It details signs of a deep fake scam and how such content can depict public figures, friends and family members. An FBI announcement further explains how criminals use AI-generated text, images, audio and video for fraud schemes. The alert includes tips to help protect against suspected schemes.

“The information provided by the FBI and the ABA is relevant for health care as criminals are increasingly using AI-generated deep fake audio and video content — often in combination — to deceive health care staff,” said John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk. “Deep fakes are used to manipulate unwitting individuals by having them click on phishing emails, provide their credentials, hire malicious remote IT workers or transfer funds to criminal accounts. Constant vigilance and multi-layered human verification processes are needed, especially as AI-synthetic video and audio capabilities continue to advance.”

