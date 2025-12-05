HHS releases AI strategy for agency efforts

The Department of Health and Human Services Dec. 4 released its strategy on integrating artificial intelligence across internal operations, research and public health efforts. The strategy is intended to support the Trump administration’s AI action plan and a Jan. 23 executive order, “Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence.” The strategy focuses on five pillars: ensuring governance and risk management for public trust, designing infrastructure and platforms for user needs, promoting workforce development and burden reduction, fostering health research and reproducibility, and enabling care and public health delivery modernization for improved outcomes.

HHS said the strategy does not encompass all efforts related to integrating AI into the delivery of its services, but is the first step. The agency said that this first document is focused primarily on improving internal operations, efficiency and federal use of AI as directed by the Office of Management and Budget.