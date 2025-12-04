Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,099 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,341 in the last 365 days.

AHA podcast: Social Capital and the Physician Leader

Thomas Lee, M.D., chief medical officer of Press Ganey and editor-in-chief of NEJM Catalyst, explores why social capital is becoming the most critical asset in leadership development, how it can drive organizational performance and why physicians must act intentionally to enable high-reliability teams. LISTEN NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA podcast: Social Capital and the Physician Leader

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more