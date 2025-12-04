M2MMA (RLAB) Progress

$RLABD & $MRES: M2MMA Inc. (OTC: RLABD) Announces 1‑for‑50 Reverse Stock Split to Sharpen Capital Structure and Accelerate Global Expansion

Real American Capital Corp (OTCBB:RLAB)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2MMA Inc. (OTC: RLABD) (“M2MMA” or the “Company”), a next‑generation combat sports and performance platform, today announced that it has implemented a 1‑for‑50 reverse stock split, effective today. This step is part of a broader plan to strengthen the Company’s capital structure, improve market efficiency, and support the global expansion of M2MMA.

The reverse split is intended to create a tighter and more institutionally investable share profile as M2MMA scales in the UAE and across the Middle East. The Company is building an integrated ecosystem at the intersection of sports, medicine, advanced AI, and blockchain infrastructure with a core focus on athlete safety, brain health, and high‑integrity event operations. This includes work with The Brain and Performance Centre to bring real science into combat sports environments that have historically been driven mainly by entertainment.

“This reverse split is about hard alignment between our capital structure and the technology engine we are building,” said Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2MMA Inc. “M2MMA is an AI native combat sports platform where athlete protection is coded into the architecture. We are designing systems that route medical-grade data and real-time event telemetry into machine learning models that continuously assess brain health risk and support better decisions through every stage of a fight. In parallel, we are developing blockchain-based rails so that critical medical and event records are tamper-resistant and easy for athletes and regulators to trust. When you connect that level of technology to a stronger equity profile, you get a company that can move faster with partners and build long-term value for shareholders.”

Under the terms of the reverse stock split, every fifty (50) shares of the Company’s common stock issued and outstanding as of the effective date have been automatically converted into one (1) share. The reverse split does not change any shareholder’s proportional ownership in the Company other than standard treatment of fractional shares, and it does not affect the Company’s operations strategy or mission. No action is required from shareholders, as the brokerage and custodial platforms will process the adjustment.

Following the reverse stock split, the Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the OTC market under the symbol RLABD. By reducing the number of shares outstanding and presenting a more focused equity profile, M2MMA aims to improve its visibility with sophisticated and institutional investors as it signs strategic partnerships, builds revenue-generating assets, and advances its technology roadmap.

M2MMA is developing a combat sports and performance ecosystem that brings together athlete monitoring, medical protocols, AI-driven analytics, and blockchain-secured data layers. The goal is to create safer, more innovative fight environments, detect concussion risk earlier, support better medical decision-making, and unlock new digital and commercial models for athletes, promoters, and media partners. The reverse stock split is one structural element in that plan designed to support sustained, scalable growth.

About M2MMA Inc.

M2MMA Inc. (OTC: RLABD) is an integrated combat sports and performance company operating at the intersection of sports and technology with a strong medical and safety focus. Through athlete protection systems, concussion protocols, performance analytics, AI-enhanced production tools, and blockchain-backed data infrastructure, M2MMA is building a modern ecosystem designed to protect athletes, elevate fan experiences, and unlock new revenue models in global combat sports.

M2MMA is redefining combat sports by uniting real-time analytics, blockchain architecture, and elite athlete care into a single intelligent platform. Artificial intelligence converts live fight data into predictive safety systems and performance optimization tools, while blockchain ensures transparency, trust, and on-chain verification across all operations. With a leadership team deeply rooted in data science, systems design, and decentralized technologies, M2MMA is building a future where combat sports are safer, smarter, and more accountable while maintaining a connection to the traditions that have shaped the sport.

The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) under the ticker symbol RLABD. RLABD, operating as M2MMA, is majority-owned by M2Bio Sciences (OTC: MRES). Both companies are advancing strategic initiatives to enhance regulatory visibility, broaden investor access, and support M2MMA’s long-term growth trajectory.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated effects of the reverse stock split, future growth, technology development, partnerships, and expansion plans. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could affect actual results include, among others, market conditions, regulatory matters, the Company’s ability to execute its business and technology strategy, and other risks described in any public disclosures made by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

