M2MMA Announces Strategic Partnership With The Brain and Performance Centre to Advance Athlete Safety and Performance

Real American Capital Corp (OTCBB:RLAB)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- $RLAB & $MRES: M2MMA Announces Strategic Partnership With The Brain and Performance Centre to Advance Athlete Safety and Enhance Performance

Dubai, United Arab Emirates | November 25, 2025 - M2MMA, the AI-driven combat sports organization focused on athlete wellbeing and long-term performance development, today announced a strategic partnership with The Brain and Performance Centre, a DP World company recognized as a global leader in integrated brain and physical health.

This partnership sets a new direction for the combat sports industry. Both organizations share a clear mission built around stronger safety standards, supported by objective athlete evaluations that not only protect them but also elevate performance levels. It marks the first time a combat sports organization has aligned itself with a medical facility focused on brain health and hyperbarics of this level, positioning both organizations and the UAE as leaders in progressive combat sports governance and athlete development.

The Brain and Performance Centre was established to deliver personalized treatment protocols - rooted in hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), cognitive rehabilitation, physical conditioning, and targeted nutritional strategies. Its medical programmes are widely recognized in high-performance circles and continue to attract elite performers seeking structured recovery and measurable performance gains. The Centre works with prominent sporting ambassadors, such as Tommy Fleetwood, Dylan Hartley, and rising boxing standout Hamzah Sheeraz, who continues to progress rapidly on the world stage. These relationships demonstrate the confidence top athletes place in The Brain and Performance Centre’s advanced medical protocols and technology.

M2MMA continues to build its identity around athlete safety, supported by advanced technology that sets new standards in modern governance and performance development, driven by objective insights. The organization is committed to replacing outdated norms with data-led systems designed to support athletes holistically through preparation, competition, and long-term career progression. Partnering with The Brain and Performance Centre reinforces this direction and strengthens the foundation for the evolution of M2MMA’s safety and performance framework.

“This partnership represents an important moment for combat sports,” said Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2MMA. “ The Brain and Performance Centre operates at the elite level of neurological and performance expertise that supports the direction we are taking. Our focus is on protecting athletes and enhancing their performance. This collaboration raises the standards for combat sports and sets higher expectations across the global landscape.”

Dr. Craig Cook, CEO of The Brain and Performance Centre, commented: “M2MMA is taking an important step in elevating athlete welfare by adopting a responsible and evidence-based programme for the sport. We support this direction. Our in-depth assessments, patented HBOT programme, and multidisciplinary clinical team allow us to deliver the insight, recovery, and long-term support that high-performance athletes require. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to protecting brain health, strengthening resilience, and optimizing performance throughout an athlete’s career.

We look forward to working with Jeff and his team to set a new benchmark for combat sports.”

Both organizations view this partnership as the foundation for a long-term model that will set new global benchmarks and strengthen how athlete safety and performance are managed throughout the development pathway.

About The Brain and Performance Centre:

The Brain and Performance Centre, a DP World company dedicated to brain health. Their treatment programmes are designed to improve cognitive function and physical performance. The center supports high-performance athletes and executives, as well as a range of medical indications, including Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), post-stroke, and cerebral palsy.

About M2MMA:

M2MMA is redefining combat sports by uniting real-time analytics, blockchain architecture, and elite athlete care into a single intelligent platform. Artificial intelligence converts live fight data into predictive safety systems and performance optimization tools, while blockchain ensures transparency, trust, and on-chain verification across all operations. With a leadership team deeply rooted in data science, systems design, and decentralized technologies, M2MMA is building a future where combat sports are safer, smarter, and more accountable while maintaining a connection to the traditions that have shaped the sport.

The company is publicly traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) of NASDAQ under the ticker symbol RLAB. RLAB, operating as M2MMA, is majority-owned by M2Bio Sciences (OTC: MRES). Both companies are advancing strategic corporate actions designed to enhance regulatory visibility, broaden investor access, and support M2MMA’s long-term growth trajectory.



Jeff Robinson

Chairman and CEO

Jeff@m2bio.co

www.m2mma.com

+27 72 333 2148

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbour Statement - Besides historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team concerning the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, inability to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments concerning litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility for updating any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Real American Capital Corporation

M2MMA GM Chris Cannon announces the strategic partnership between M2MMA and The Brain and Performance Centre

Legal Disclaimer:

