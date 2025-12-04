Gutermann Launches High-Sensitivity Hydrophone Logger on 7th World Water Loss Day

ZONESCAN HYDRO - High-Sensitivity Hydrophone Logger for Plastic Pipe Networks

In recognition of World Water Loss Day, Gutermann proudly announces the launch of ZONESCAN HYDRO, its new permanent leak monitoring solution.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gutermann Launches ZONESCAN HYDRO - High-Sensitivity Hydrophone Logger for Plastic Pipe Networks at 7th World Water Loss DayIn recognition of World Water Loss Day, Gutermann proudly announces the launch of ZONESCAN HYDRO, its new permanent leak monitoring solution designed specifically for plastic pipe distribution networks.“Building on the proven success of our ZONESCAN AI platform, ZONESCAN HYDRO takes leak detection to a new level. By using a hydrophone sensor in direct contact with the water column, it delivers unprecedented sensitivity and precision - even in the most challenging acoustic environments. For our customers, this means faster, more reliable insights, stronger network protection, and a significant step forward in reducing water loss in plastic pipes”, said Uri Gutermann, CEO.High Performance for Water NetworksZONESCAN HYDRO builds on the proven ZONESCAN AI platform and offers:• Superior acoustic sensitivity through direct hydrophone measurement• High-precision leak pinpointing (≤1 m) enabled by ≤1 ms time synchronisation• This precision is also achieved in unsynchronised NB-IoT networks• Large logger spacing (150–350 m) depending on pipe material and network layout• AI-ready leak scoring with future enhancements enabled by Gutermann’s cloud ecosystemCompact, Easy to Install, and Built for the FieldWith the industry’s most compact hydrophone logger design, installation is fast and straightforward:• Guided setup via the ZONESCAN INSTALL Android app• Fits into any chamber thanks to ultra-compact dimensions• Automatic air bleed valve kits• Improved battery prediction via integrated fuel gauge chip• Field-replaceable battery and sensors for temperature, humidity and motionReliable NB-IoT Connectivity – Even UndergroundEngineered for underground deployment, ZONESCAN HYDRO uses NB-IoT for robust communication significantly outperforms other LoRa Wan or 3G/4G devices due to:• Typical 5+ year battery life• Deep underground coverage without external antennas• Remote firmware/configuration updates• Multi-network roaming SIM• Outstanding daily read rates of ≥95%• No need of additional repeatersAdvanced Cloud Analytics with ZONESCAN.netGutermann’s secure cloud platform offers e.g.:• Automatic daily correlation• Advanced spectral analysis to reduce false alarms• Full historical data access• Google Maps™ based GIS tools• Event and workflow management“A major step forward for plastic pipe leak detection”“ZONESCAN HYDRO empowers utilities to detect leaks in plastic pipe networks with exceptional accuracy by combining high-sensitivity hydrophones with our advanced cloud analytics,” said Uri Gutermann, CEO. “It gives our customers a powerful extension to their permanent monitoring capabilities, helping them protect their networks more efficiently and with greater confidence.”AvailabilityZONESCAN HYDRO is available worldwide from December 2025.________________________________________About GutermannAs a global leader in intelligent water loss and leak detection technologies, Gutermann is at the forefront of innovation in the industry. A third-generation, privately-owned family enterprise headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Gutermann operates regional offices across Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Australia.With decades of expertise and a commitment to excellence, Gutermann consistently sets the standard in delivering state-of-the-art, sustainable solutions to customers worldwide.For updates and inquiries, please visit www.gutermann-water.com or contact: Hazel Saegert, Global Marketing Communications Manager

