Gutermann Unveils Cutting-Edge ZONESCAN AI Logger on the 5th World Water Loss Day
Thrilled about ZONESCAN AI, set to revolutionize water loss reduction. Cutting-edge tech, AI, and enhanced security make it a game-changer in leak detection.ZUG, SCHWEIZ, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the 5th World Water Loss Day, Gutermann is proud to announce the market introduction of its latest leak detecting correlation noise logger ZONESCAN AI, an enhanced version of its widely acclaimed IoT noise logger ZONESCAN NB-IoT with remarkable features that set ZONESCAN AI apart.
ZONESCAN NB-IoT: A Groundbreaking Foundation
ZONESCAN NB-IoT, introduced on the 1st World Water Loss Day in 2019, has quickly become an industry leader for hundreds of utility customers worldwide. Notably, the two largest deployments, exceeding 10,000 sensors, underline its unparalleled success and scalability, based on the NB-IoT logger's key advantages: deep penetration capabilities, energy efficiency, small form factor, battery exchangeability, daily automatic correlation, and a 3D motion sensor for added security.
Evolution to ZONESCAN AI: Unveiling Advanced Features
Building on the strong foundation of ZONESCAN NB-IoT, Uri Gutermann highlights that the ZONESCAN AI, while fully downward compatible, boasts several new features:
• Increased Computing Power and cyber security: The new logger incorporates a top-notch processor, providing enhanced computing power as the foundation for future innovations. An additional benefit of the new processor is an integrated cyber security mechanism, ensuring data security and compliance with regulatory requirements for connected devices.
• Artificial Intelligence (AI): Gutermann takes control of AI with its own specialists in physics and machine learning. Gutermann has built an Artificial Intelligence model which was trained using a large proprietary database of manually classified real-life sound samples and is now launching the innovative "AI Predictor" in its cloud ZONESCAN NET. This AI Predictor provides a numerical likelihood of leak detection, offering an additional layer of leakage intelligence.
• Fuel gauge: A special new chip on ZONESCAN AI’s circuit board accurately tracks the battery charge usage and provides a battery charge percentage indicator like the popular smartphones.
• Humidity Sensor: In addition to being fully submersible in water, ZONESCAN AI integrates a humidity sensor, providing an early warning system for potential sealing issues after battery changes.
A Game-Changer for Leak Detection
Gutermann is enthusiastic about the ZONESCAN AI logger and anticipates a significant impact on further reducing water loss rates for its users. The combination of cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence, and enhanced security features positions ZONESCAN AI as a game-changer to reach another level of performance in the field of leak detection.
For more information and the full details, refer to Gutermann's corporate website and social media from early January.
About Gutermann:
Gutermann is a global leader in water technology, providing innovative solutions for leak detection and environmental monitoring. With a commitment to excellence, Gutermann continues to push the boundaries of technology to address the challenges of water loss in the modern world.
Bernhard Doll
Gutermann AG
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn