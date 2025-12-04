BarrierBreak Awarded the National Award for Excellence in Accessible Information Technology

Shilpi Kapoor receiving the National Award from the President

CEO Shilpi Satishchander Kapoor honored by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at the National Awards Ceremony

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BarrierBreak, India’s pioneering digital accessibility company, has been awarded the National Award for Excellence in Accessible Information Technology at the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities 2025. The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu, the 15th President of the Republic of India, on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Receiving the award, Shilpi Satishchander Kapoor, CEO of BarrierBreak, became visibly emotional as she dedicated the honour to her team.

“Thank you, team. This is a proud moment for each of us. A recognition of all our hard work, effort, growth and passion to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities,” she said. She added, “That moment when I walked into the room today, there was pride and also tears for what this journey has been. To be recognized with a National Award makes the entire path worth it. This is a huge milestone in our journey to make digital inclusion a reality for all.”

Shilpi was joined at the ceremony by Shashank Kapur, Director of Strategy & Growth, and Abhay Kapur, Product Manager, at BarrierBreak who witnessed this significant moment alongside her. Employees across BarrierBreak expressed their pride and joy, celebrating this achievement as a collective victory.

This recognition holds special meaning as it comes during BarrierBreak’s 20th anniversary year, marking over two decades of relentless dedication to building an inclusive digital world.

During the award ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the need to advance a rights-based approach for Divyangjan. She emphasized that society must engage with persons with disabilities as equal partners, stating that respect and not charity should guide all efforts.

The President also acknowledged the Government’s initiatives to improve accessibility and inclusion through strong legislation and executive actions.

The award reinforces BarrierBreak’s unwavering commitment to accessibility, innovation, and inclusive growth, as the organization continues to lead the movement for digital inclusion across India and globally.



About BarrierBreak

BarrierBreak is India’s leading digital accessibility solutions company, dedicated to making digital products inclusive for people with disabilities. Founded in 2004, the company supports organizations worldwide in achieving compliance with international accessibility guidelines, including WCAG, Section 508, and India’s RPwD Act.

With over 20 years of expertise, BarrierBreak provides accessibility audits, usability testing with people with disabilities, accessibility testing products, accessibility training, and end-to-end accessibility consulting. Headquartered in Mumbai, with a diverse team that includes professionals with disabilities, BarrierBreak continues to champion its mission to make digital accessible for all.

