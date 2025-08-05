BarrierBreak’s ACE Learning CPACC Course Approved by IAAP to Build Future-Ready Digital Accessibility Teams

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BarrierBreak is proud to announce that its Certified Professional in Accessibility Core Competencies (CPACC) course hosted on the ACE Learning platform has been approved by the International Association of Accessibility Professionals (IAAP). ACE Learning offers Professional Training for the IAAP – CPACC Certification, equipping learners with the core competencies required to become certified accessibility professionals.

With just over 6,000+ CPACC certified professionals globally, there is a growing need to build capacity and expertise to meet the rising global demand for digital accessibility. As accessibility laws and regulations like the Section 508, revised ADA Title II, European Accessibility Act (EAA), Rights for Persons with Disabilities Act (RPwD) accessibility is now the need of the hour.

As digital accessibility continues to develop and gain momentum, the industry needs more accessibility experts with both technical competencies and empathy driven insights.

Priti Rohra, Chief Accessibility Officer at BarrierBreak, who brings over 20 years of experience in accessibility, has led the team for the development of the ACE Learning training modules. “This is an exciting moment for us. Over the years, we have provided training to many teams on digital accessibility. With ACE Learning, we now have the opportunity to scale that impact globally and support professionals to build their careers in accessibility,” said Priti Rohra, CAO, BarrierBreak.

The Professional Training Course for IAAP - Certified Professional in Accessibility Core Competencies (CPACC), available at https://ace.barrierbreak.com/iaap-cpacc-training-with-ace-learning/, covers key domains such as accessibility laws & standards, disability rights & laws, assistive technologies, inclusive design principles and universal design. The course is created & designed by Certified Professional in Web Accessibility (CPWA) working at BarrierBreak with a collective accessibility experience of 43+ years.

Learners can choose from two options:

• CPACC Course – Designed to directly support certification preparation.

• ACE Learning Pro Edition – Includes the full CPACC course plus additional courses and ACE Bytes released regularly to support continuous learning.

BarrierBreak’s alignment with the global certification standards, not only supports the professional development of a person but also enables organizations to strengthen their accessibility practices. The goal of the CPACC course on ACE Learning is to equip professionals with the information and abilities necessary to competently and confidently lead accessibility initiatives. This recognition by IAAP reinforces BarrierBreak’s commitment to building a strong pipeline of skilled accessibility professionals around the globe.

Shashank Kapur, Director of Growth and Strategy at BarrierBreak and a CPACC-certified professional, added: "At BarrierBreak, we see accessibility certifications not just as a milestone, but as a strategic investment in building future-ready teams. The aim of ACE Learning is to provide a comprehensive, digital accessibility learning experience for you and your team with the knowledge required to stay ahead of the curve. And with ACE Bytes which are easy to consume modules, we’re making learning accessible, flexible, and more engaging than ever.”

To access the IAAP CPACC Certification training through ACE Learning, visit:

👉 https://ace.barrierbreak.com/iaap-cpacc-training-with-ace-learning/

To view the IAAP Approved Training Preparation Provider list, visit:

👉 https://www.accessibilityassociation.org/approved-training-preparation

About BarrierBreak

ACE Learning is brought to you by BarrierBreak, the leaders in providing accessibility solutions driven by technology and perfected by Experts. Known for their success in the accessibility industry, BarrierBreak brings unparalleled expertise to ACE Learning and continue their efforts towards building a more digitally inclusive society.

