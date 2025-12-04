Sodium Chlorite Market New Product Development & Latest Trends

Sodium Chlorite Market Application

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing demand for sodium chlorite as a disinfectant and bleaching agent, coupled with its expanding use across textile and paper industries, continues to drive the global sodium chlorite market . Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest expansion, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.According to Allied Market Research, the global sodium chlorite market was valued at $236.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $376.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report highlights detailed market trends, evolving opportunities, segment dynamics, and competitive landscape insights.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14264 Market Drivers & Opportunities:- Rising usage as a disinfectant and bleaching agent in water treatment, healthcare, and industrial applications continues to propel market demand.- Increasing adoption in textile and paper processing remains a major growth contributor.- Environmental and health concerns related to sodium chlorite usage present challenges to market expansion.However, growing utilization in textile bleaching and finishing processes is expected to open lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.Segmental Highlights:-By Application:- Disinfectants dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of global revenue and expected to retain their lead.- The bleaching agent segment is projected to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 5.3% through 2030.By End-Use:- Water treatment held the highest share in 2020 (over half the market) and will continue as the leading segment.- The textile segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, commanded the largest market share in 2020, representing over 40% of global revenue. The region is also forecast to experience the fastest growth at 5.3% CAGR, driven by rapid industrialization, rising textile production, and expanding water treatment infrastructure. Europe and LAMEA also contribute significantly to the global market outlook.Key Market Players:-Prominent companies profiled in the report include:- Carlit Holdings Co. Ltd., BioE, Shandong Gaomi Gaoyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Osaka Soda Co. Ltd., Dongying Shengya Chemical Co. Ltd., Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd., Shree Chlorates Pvt. Ltd., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Chemzest, and Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sodium-chlorite-market/purchase-options

