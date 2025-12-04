Insights into the Global Electronically Scanned Array Market To Reach $16.5 Billion by 2033 | With a CAGR of 7.3%

Electronically Scanned Arrays Market by Type, by Component, by Range, by Platform, by Dimension : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023 - 2033

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Electronically Scanned Array Market ," The electronically scanned arrays market was valued at $8.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $16.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2033.The rise in demand for real-time intelligence in warfare and the need for swift detection of fast-moving targets on the battlefield are key factors driving the market growth. Electronically scanned array radars are continuously advancing in terms of their capabilities, owing to ongoing developments in frequency bands. This is further fueling the increasing demand for these radars. The development of advanced surveillance and roaming systems in military equipment is one of the most important factors that improve their performance.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09733 Electronically scanned array is a cutting-edge antenna technology that enhances the tracking, monitoring, and navigation capabilities of these military devices. Therefore, there's a strong demand for this technology, which is expected to boost its electronically scanned arrays market growth in the coming years. In 2021, the UK Royal Air Force signed a contract with Leonardo S.p.A. and BAE Systems to upgrade their Eurofighter Typhoon jets with the ECRS Mk2 Active radar system. Moreover, the shift towards modern warfare and network-centric military operations requires more advanced, agile, and dependable electronically scanned arrays. The trend toward miniaturizing and integrating these systems into various platforms is also a key factor boosting the market growth. In addition, the growing use of active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology in defense sectors, such as weather monitoring and air traffic control, is further broadening the electronically scanned arrays market demand.The electronically scanned arrays industry include factors such as rising demand for radar and surveillance applications from developed regions such as North America and Europe. Furthermore, the commercial aviation sector requires advanced ESA systems for enhanced air traffic management and situational awareness. However, budget constraints in certain regions can hinder market growth for military applications. In contrast, growing adoption of advanced radar technology in parts of the Middle East and Asia is expected to increase as security infrastructure expands. Consequently, the defense and commercial sectors are anticipated to experience considerable growth in ESA adoption in the coming years.The growing demand for electronically scanned array (ESA) systems, driven by the need for advanced radar, surveillance, and defense capabilities, is propelling global interest in ESA technology. As defense modernization and security infrastructure priorities increase, innovation in ESA systems has become essential. For instance, in March 2023, Raytheon Technologies signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to enhance radar capabilities using next-generation AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) technology. Additionally, Northrop Grumman is advancing its ESA systems to support high-resolution, long-range detection and tracking, addressing the expanding global demand for precision in both defense and commercial applications.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electronically-scanned-arrays-market/purchase-options Furthermore, surge in reliance on satellite communication for government and military applications is fueling the market growth, as these sectors require secure, reliable connectivity for defense operations and disaster management. Rise in demand for content broadcasting, such as TV and radio services, further supports market expansion. Moreover, advancements in satellite technology, such as higher bandwidth capacity and cost-efficient satellite launches, are enhancing the capabilities of FSS, making it an essential solution for global connectivity and communication needs.The electronically scanned array market is segmented into type, range, platform, component and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into active and passive. On the basis of range, the market is classified into short, medium and long. On the basis of platform, the market is divided into land, air, and navy. On the basis of component, the market is divided into transmit receive module, phase shifters, beamforming network, signal processing and others. On the basis of dimension, the electronically scanned arrays market analysis is divided into 2D,3D and 4D. Region wise, the electronically scanned array market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).The key electronically scanned array market size leaders profiled in the report include Lockhead Martin Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, Thales Group, BEL, Northrop Grumman, Saab AB, Raytheon Technologies, Mitsubishi areas, where satellite connectivity often serves as the primary means of communication. Electric, Aselsan SA, Hensoldt, Telephonics Corporation, Leonardo S.P.A. and Blighter Surveillance Systems Limited. 