Polystyrene Foam Market Growth, Trends, Consumer Demand and Key Opportunities

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urbanization, industrial expansion, and increasing infrastructure development continue to propel the global polystyrene foam market forward. Growing emphasis on energy efficiency, fire safety regulations, and rising demand across the packaging sector further accelerate market growth. However, price fluctuations of raw materials remain a key challenge. Despite this, expanding applications in non-residential construction present promising opportunities ahead.According to Allied Market Research, the global polystyrene foam market was valued at $46.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $73.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers comprehensive insights into market trends, top segments, investment pockets, value chains, regional outlook, and competitive landscape.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14227 Segmental Highlights:-By Product:- EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global share, and is forecast to maintain its lead with the highest CAGR of 5.4% through 2030.- The study also examines the performance of the XPS (Extruded Polystyrene) segment.By End-use Industry:- Building & Construction held the largest share in 2020 about 60% of the market and will continue to lead during the forecast period.- Packaging is expected to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 6.0%, driven by rising e-commerce and food delivery activities.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific led the global market in 2020 with nearly 40% share, and is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% by 2030.- The report also covers performance across North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key Market Players:-Prominent industry players include:- Alpek, ChovA, BASF SE, DuPont, Drew Foam, Knauf Insulation, Kingspan Group, Synthos S.A., Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH, and Xella International.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polystyrene-foam-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

