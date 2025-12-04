Lusso by 21 Gram Co,.Ltd. Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Lusso

21 Gram Co,.Ltd.'s Lusso Cafe honored for exceptional interior design, offering a serene escape in the heart of Seoul's urban landscape.

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious award in the field of interior design, has announced 21 Gram Co,.Ltd. as a winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for their outstanding work, Lusso. This recognition highlights the significance of the A' Interior Design Awards within the design industry, positioning it as a highly respected acknowledgement of excellence and innovation.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award for Lusso underscores the relevance of this design to current trends and needs within the interior design industry. By harmonizing natural elements with a modern urban setting, Lusso aligns with the growing demand for spaces that offer respite and tranquility amidst bustling city environments. This award-winning design showcases how interior design can positively impact the well-being and experience of users, setting a standard for the industry.Lusso stands out for its unique blend of natural materials, small gardens, and contemporary design elements. The use of stone, brick, wood, and steel creates a warm and inviting atmosphere, while the carefully placed greenery provides visual and psychological comfort to patrons. The curved partitions, crafted from bent steel and seamlessly covered fabric, soften the space and diffuse light, adding to the serene ambiance. These distinctive features demonstrate 21 Gram Co,.Ltd.'s commitment to creating a space that offers a retreat from the urban landscape.The recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards serves as motivation for 21 Gram Co,.Ltd. to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. This achievement is likely to inspire future projects that further explore the harmonious integration of nature and modernity, as well as the use of innovative materials and techniques. By setting a high standard with Lusso, 21 Gram Co,.Ltd. is poised to influence the direction of interior design and contribute to the ongoing evolution of the industry.Team MembersLusso was designed under the direction of Seung-man Lee, with Se-been Choi as the lead designer. The project was realized through the collaborative efforts of the talented team at 21 Gram Co,.Ltd.Interested parties may learn more at:About 21 Gram Co,.Ltd.21 Gram Co,.Ltd. is a design group based in the Republic of Korea that approaches design as a culture that transcends the pursuit of external beauty. Rather than being defined by temporal divisions, their work is informed by the historical discoveries and humanistic records embedded in places and cultures. The diverse personalities within the 21 Gram team contribute to a design process that evolves through opinions, discussions, and the intersection of varied perspectives and aesthetic sensibilities.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices. The selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomics, consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, design longevity, accessibility compliance, technology incorporation, space optimization, project management skills, and safety considerations.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from all countries and across all industries. The competition's ultimate aim is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, by motivating designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://residentialinteriorawards.com

