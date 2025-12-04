To Meet by Ziqiong Li Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Award

To Meet

Ziqiong Li's innovative apple packaging design, To Meet, recognized with prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Packaging Design category.

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Ziqiong Li 's work, "To Meet," as a Silver Award winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Ziqiong Li's innovative apple packaging design within the packaging industry. The A' Packaging Design Award celebrates designs that demonstrate excellence in innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, and brand identity.To Meet's award-winning design showcases the relevance of minimalist aesthetics and vivid colors in capturing consumer attention and aligning with current packaging trends. The oversized apple on the product packaging cover creates a striking visual that stands out in any display, making it easily recognizable for consumers. This unique feature not only enhances brand recognition but also contributes to the brand's marketing goal of improved memorability through repeated exposure.Ziqiong Li's design for To Meet sets itself apart through its distinctive visual representation and thoughtful incorporation of cultural elements. The inclusion of a blessing on the packaging, such as "May all the good things come to you as you eat this apple," resonates with Chinese consumers' perception of apples as symbols of good fortune and peace. The addition of latitude and longitude coordinates emphasizes the high-quality origin of the products, while the water droplet element effectively communicates the freshness of the apples.The Silver A' Design Award for To Meet serves as an inspiration for Ziqiong Li and the ONE DESIGN Brand Co., Ltd. team to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design. This recognition validates their approach of creating market-catering designs that establish a strong brand presence and achieve greater commercial value. As the packaging industry evolves, To Meet stands as an example of how innovative design can effectively engage consumers and contribute to a brand's success.Team MembersTo Meet was designed by a talented team consisting of Li Ziqiong, Cai Xueqin, Wen Wanqi, and the skilled professionals at 西安一宫格品牌传播有限公司¸ One Design Brand Communication Co., Ltd. Each member contributed their expertise to create this award-winning packaging design.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning To Meet packaging design at:About Ziqiong LiZiqiong Li, founder, designer, and illustrator of ONE DESIGN Brand Communication, is a China-based creative professional committed to brand building, innovative product packaging design, and cultural and creative development. Li's works have garnered numerous international awards, including the the A'Design Award & Competition 2019 Gold Award.About ONE DESIGN Brand Co., LtdEstablished in 2020, ONE DESIGN Brand Co., Ltd. has quickly made a name for itself in the highly competitive design industry through its wholehearted dedication to brand and packaging design. The company's team of talented and creative designers possesses a profound understanding of various design principles and stays up-to-date with the latest global design trends. This enables them to create unique and innovative brand and packaging designs that effectively convey the essence and value of the brands they work with, as evidenced by their remarkable achievement in winning numerous world-class awards spanning different design categories.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Packaging Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award criteria encompass various aspects, including innovation, sustainability, efficiency, aesthetics, material choice, user convenience, brand identity reflection, market competitiveness, safety measures, and technical excellence. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a testament to a designer's outstanding expertise and creativity in the field of packaging design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop pioneering products and projects that positively impact the global community. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential and expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

