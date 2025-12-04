Sialk by Sahar Bakhtiari Rad Wins Silver in A' Building Industry Awards

Sialk

Innovative Multi-Pattern Wood Flooring Design Recognized for Excellence in Building Materials and Construction Components

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of building components design, has announced Sialk by Sahar Bakhtiari Rad as the winner of the Silver A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Award. This exceptional achievement highlights the significance of Sialk's innovative design within the building components industry.Sialk's recognition by the A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Award is relevant to both industry professionals and potential customers. The design's unique features, such as its ability to create four distinct patterns from a single shape while optimizing the manufacturing process, align with current trends in sustainability and efficiency. Moreover, Sialk's eco-friendly production, which avoids harmful substances like urea formaldehyde, addresses the growing demand for environmentally responsible building materials.What sets Sialk apart is its remarkable ability to offer a variety of design options while maintaining a streamlined production process. The modular nature of the design allows for the creation of highly distinctive and aesthetically pleasing interior spaces, catering to diverse tastes and requirements. By combining the latest engineered wood flooring technology with precision CNC machining, Sialk achieves a perfect balance between form and function.The Silver A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Award serves as a testament to Sahar Bakhtiari Rad's commitment to innovation and excellence. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the Barahas brand, fostering further exploration of sustainable and efficient design solutions. The award also motivates the team to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and functionality in the building components industry.Sahar Bakhtiari Rad, the founder of Barahas, designed Sialk, combining her expertise in aesthetics and usability to create a product that is both visually appealing and functionally effective.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Sahar Bakhtiari RadSahar Bakhtiari Rad is the founder of Barahas, a brand focused on the design and production of a variety of products with a strong emphasis on high production quality and precise standards. Combining aesthetics with usability, her goal is to create products that are both visually appealing and functionally effective. With an innovative, interdisciplinary approach, Sahar brings a fresh perspective to the design and manufacturing process, constantly striving to provide new and efficient solutions.About BarahasBarahas is an Iranian brand based in Tehran, specializing in high-end product design and it is synonymous with experience and craftmanship in design and manufacture of premium wood products. Relying the best of materials and cutting-edge engineering and technological know-how.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Building Materials and Construction Components Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that winning designs meet the established evaluation criteria, including innovative use of materials, sustainability, efficiency, aesthetic appeal, functional performance, and compliance with building regulations.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. It welcomes a diverse range of participants from all industries and countries, providing an exceptional opportunity for designers and brands to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition. By participating in the A' Design Award for Building Materials and Construction Components, entrants contribute to the advancement of the industry and inspire future trends. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that positively impact society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://designawardmedals.com

