By the Numbers: The (Fiscal) Year in brownfield redevelopment

Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) was a busy one for Brownfield Redevelopment and Assessment team at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

The department awarded funding to 21 redevelopment projects in 19 communities from Detroit to Elk Rapids.

Eleven of them are housing redevelopments that will create a total of 593 new housing units. Five of those 11 projects reserve units for low-income households. In addition, EGLE funded nine commercial redevelopments one that will result in a new county court complex in Otsego County. Overall, EGLE awarded 20 grants and one loan worth a total of $15,443,925. The projects are expected to draw almost $346 million in private investment and create nearly 500 new jobs.

The two accompanying graphics show where and how EGLE awarded brownfield funding in FY25. The first one lists the housing redevelopments, the second lists commercial and government projects.

And with FY25 ending, it’s time to get proposals in for FY26. Brownfield funding is available. Reach out to your EGLE brownfield coordinator. EGLE’s interactive map can help you find the coordinator for your part of the state.