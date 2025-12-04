A Groundbreaking Cosmology Treatise Challenges Mainstream Physics With a Dynamic Rotating-Universe Theory

A Rotating Universe by Xiang He

Xiang He defends a revolutionary electromagnetic model that explains away puzzling physics mysteries with pure rotational energy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his provocative and meticulously argued work, A Rotating Universe: The Revolutionary Theory of Everything, author Xiang He takes readers into the heart of science’s most debated frontiers. With clarity and conviction rooted in the ancient logic of the Book of Changes, He challenges the foundation of modern cosmology, or the lack of it, by identifying the universe as a quantum of pure rotational energy that does not belong to a larger rotating system while containing a hierarchical structure of rotating systems within itself.

For decades, the scientific community has wrestled with the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy, which together are said to make up 95% of the cosmos. He contends that this overwhelming “darkness” only reveals our conceptual blindness. Just as earlier civilizations failed to recognize a spherical Earth or the heliocentric model, He argues that today’s physicists overlook the obvious explanation for all cosmic puzzles: like a nesting doll set, the universe rotates as a whole along with all its internal spinning systems with corresponding centripetal and centrifugal forces.

Drawing from twenty-five years of research, He has found the holy grail in the lifelong work of German-American scientist Ernest J. Sternglass whose relativistic electron-positron pair model can account for the physical properties of all matter particles, astronomical bodies and the universe itself. At any scale, angular momentum conserves.

The book outlines the conceptual framework necessitating this rotating model, evaluates its explanatory power, corrects a major mistake in Sternglass’ own interpretation, and compiles new astronomical findings in support of rotational cosmology. He also discusses the profound implications of toppling the Standard Model with such an elegant theory that unifies all forces in plain electromagnetic terms. For example, collision-based experiments should wind down; there is no need to build ever larger accelerators.

The poet-turned-philosopher-turned-cosmologist acquired his expertise in detecting flawed concepts by studying and rejecting theology. He was shocked to discover the conceptual mess underlying particle physics and cosmology with poorly defined terms and wrong assumptions. Taking a non-rotating universe for granted, the public accepts the so-called cosmological principle with little hesitation. “Is the universe rotating yet?” Gödel kept wondering on his deathbed. Had he not missed the internal rotating systems and their dynamic interactions with the overall rotation, Gödel might have passed away in peace.

For such a short book (just over ten thousand words), A Rotating Universe is full of thought-provoking insights that challenge conventional thinking. Motions cause forces, not the other way around. Quarks and gluons can’t and don’t exist. There’s no Higgs field. The neutrino is in fact the photino. Not that even light can’t escape a black hole, but that the latter is too energetic with relativistic rotations to radiate. It invites scientists, students, and curious thinkers alike to examine foundational assumptions and see the universe with fresh eyes.

