New Release The Loyal Order of Old School Chums, Chronicling a Restless Adventurer’s Journey Toward Purpose & Redemption

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his captivating new novel, The Loyal Order of Old School Chums, author Ken Blosser takes readers on a remarkable odyssey drawn from the astonishing real-life experiences of William Taylor Blankley. Through a blend of authentic voices, fictional elements, and composite characters, Blosser crafts a narrative that is both gripping and deeply human—one that traverses continents, conflicts, inner battles, and spiritual awakenings.

The story follows Blankley across more than twenty years of transformation as he ricochets between identities: drifter, elite soldier hopeful, would-be freedom fighter, and ultimately a man in pursuit of inner peace. His early brush with the Canadian Army sparks an obsession with elite military life, propelling him toward some of the most tumultuous regions and historic conflicts of the 1970s and 1980s. Rejected by the Israeli Defense Forces, he finds his way into the Rhodesian Light Infantry during the Bush Wars, where a profound moment of clarity alters his path forever.

Blosser’s inspiration for the book stemmed from preserving Blankley’s extraordinary life stories—some harrowing, some humorous, some nearly unbelievable—while capturing the emotional complexities behind them. Beyond the action and geopolitical intrigue, The Loyal Order of Old School Chums delves into the mental health challenges Blankley wrestles with along the way, shaped by inherited struggles and the consequences of a life lived on the edge.

Readers drawn to military history, character-driven fiction, and narratives rooted in real events will find the book both compelling and thought-provoking. Early reactions praise Blosser’s ability to balance realism with creative storytelling, offering an emotionally resonant portrait of a man shaped by both the battles he fought and the ones he carried within. The spiritual turn in the 1990s—when Blankley finds sanctuary in an ashram in India—brings the novel full circle, revealing how meditation, community, and purpose can ultimately heal a fractured spirit.

Ken Blosser is a writer dedicated to capturing extraordinary stories hidden within ordinary lives. With The Loyal Order of Old School Chums, he brings to life a sweeping journey of courage, conflict, and spiritual renewal, proving that even the most unlikely paths can lead home.

