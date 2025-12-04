Author Releases a Transformational Guide Designed to Help Readers Understand and Heal Through Their Dreams

Awake In The Dream by Yvonne M. Author Yvonne Muparaganda

Yvonne Muparaganda invites readers into a multidimensional journey where dreams become portals to self-discovery, intuition, and spiritual awakening.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her illuminating new book, Awake In The Dream, author and multidimensional healer Yvonne Muparaganda offers readers a profound exploration of the dreamworld and its ability to shape, heal, and elevate the human experience. Through vivid stories, intuitive revelations, and spiritual depth, Muparaganda demonstrates how dreams serve as far more than fleeting illusions — acting instead as powerful messages designed to guide us toward inner clarity, emotional release, and personal transformation.

Rooted in her lived experience working within energetic, intuitive, and non physical realms, Muparaganda transports readers into a landscape where prophetic visions, symbolic encounters, and spiritual interventions converge with daily life. She reveals how dreams often highlight the unspoken truths we avoid in waking hours, offering warnings, direction, or healing at precisely the moments we need them most. By decoding these nighttime messages, readers gain access to an inner compass capable of reshaping their emotional, mental, and spiritual well being.

Muparaganda wrote Awake In The Dream to empower individuals to trust their intuition and understand the deeper meaning behind the images, sensations, and emotions that appear during sleep. She guides readers through the process of interpreting dreams with openness rather than fear, recognizing them as divine invitations to grow. Her teachings encourage readers to embrace dreamwork as a transformative practice — one that illuminates life purpose, supports emotional release, and awakens dormant spiritual gifts.

Ideal for spiritual seekers, intuitive learners, and those curious about the intersections of consciousness and the unseen, the book blends mysticism with practical guidance. Its accessible approach makes complex spiritual concepts feel grounded and relatable, allowing readers to confidently explore the unseen threads that weave through both their waking and dreaming lives.

Yvonne Muparaganda brings a rare combination of intuitive mastery, spiritual insight, and compassionate teaching to her work. Her lifelong dedication to helping others awaken to their multidimensional nature and reconnect with their inner wisdom shapes every chapter of this book, offering readers both comfort and catalytic transformation.

