New Memoir Stripes, Strength, and Lipstick Shares a Veteran Leader’s Journey From the Army to Civilian Life

Stripes, Strength, & Lipstick by Jennifer D. McNeill

Jennifer McNeill’s compelling memoir delivers real-world leadership lessons shaped by twenty years of military service.

In her inspiring and deeply personal book Stripes, Strength and Lipstick, U.S. Army veteran Jennifer McNeill invites readers into the making of a leader, both in and out of uniform. Drawing from two decades of dedicated service and her rise to the distinguished rank of Command Sergeant Major, McNeill blends memoir, mentorship, and practical guidance into a narrative that speaks to service members, professionals, and everyday leaders alike.

At its core, Stripes, Strength and Lipstick is a testament to resilience, discipline, and personal growth. McNeill reflects on pivotal moments throughout her military career and translates those experiences into transferable lessons on confidence, accountability, communication, and decision-making. She highlights the timeless principles of effective leadership, showing how the attributes that define a strong soldier can shape success in the workplace, the home, and the community.

McNeill’s motivation for writing the book comes from her desire to demystify military leadership and empower readers to recognize their own potential. Through candid storytelling, she shares the challenges she navigated, the breakthroughs that shaped her, and the mindset that sustained her throughout twenty years of service. Her reflections offer encouragement not only to those considering military careers but to anyone seeking personal development or navigating demanding environments.

Written with clarity and authenticity, the book resonates with veterans, aspiring leaders, and readers searching for meaningful guidance. McNeill’s insights illuminate universal leadership principles: discipline builds momentum, adversity strengthens character, and leadership is cultivated long before any title is earned. Her journey demonstrates that courage, compassion, and confidence are skills anyone can develop and apply to their own life path.

Jennifer McNeill is a retired Command Sergeant Major whose career is marked by mentorship, service, and unwavering dedication. Her leadership has influenced countless soldiers and colleagues, and her transition into authorship continues her commitment to guiding others toward stronger personal and professional foundations.

The book is now available.

