GIM Secures Initial Lending Facility with NatWest to Accelerate Global Growth in Graphene, AI, and Robotics

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphene Innovations Manchester (GIM) , the world leader in graphene-based technologies enhanced by AI and robotics, today announced that it has secured its initial lending facility with NatWest Bank . The agreement marks a significant milestone in GIM’s long-term growth strategy, supporting the company’s expanding international operations and its newly awarded contract with a major Middle Eastern partner.This financing facility provides GIM with the flexibility to advance its global rollout of technologies that make materials stronger, lighter, and more efficient - across sectors ranging from aerospace and construction to energy and data-centre cooling. As part of its business model, GIM develops breakthrough materials and intelligent manufacturing systems in the United Kingdom and licenses them to leading industrial partners worldwide for large-scale commercialisation.Dr. Vivek Koncherry, Chief Executive Officer of GIM, commented:“This agreement with NatWest marks another important step in GIM’s journey to translate world-class research into global industrial impact. It gives us the financial platform to expand our operations, deliver on major international contracts, and strengthen our position as a world leader in graphene-based innovation”.For NatWest, the partnership aligns with its mission to support innovation and advanced manufacturing. Malcolm Buchanan, Chair of the North Regional Board, NatWest Group, said:“NatWest is proud to support pioneering companies like GIM that are driving the next generation of material science and intelligent automation. With the city region already the UK’s fastest growing economy, this partnership further underlines Greater Manchester’s strength as a centre of excellence for innovation and growth.”The initial facility is intended to form the foundation of a larger, long-term financing partnership between GIM and NatWest, as GIM continues to expand its global presence, deepen its research base, and scale its manufacturing ecosystem from Great Britain to the Middle East and beyond.About Graphene Innovations Manchester (GIM)GIM is a world leader in developing and commercialising graphene and other 2D-material technologies, combined with artificial intelligence and robotics. From stronger, lighter composites and advanced hydrogen storage to next-generation concrete and thermal management systems, GIM transforms scientific breakthroughs into real-world solutions. Headquartered in Manchester, England, GIM licenses its technologies globally to accelerate industrial performance and sustainability.About NatWest GroupNatWest is a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

