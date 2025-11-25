GIM Black & Gold Flooring: Graphene Innovations Manchester Ltd (GIM) Unveils the Pinnacle of Material Artistry

GIM Black & Gold Flooring

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphene Innovations Manchester Ltd (GIM) proudly announces the world premiere of its GIM Black & Gold Flooring Collection at The Big 5 Global in Dubai, redefining what luxury surfaces can be. This is far more than a product launch; it is the introduction of a new class of material, where the world’s most advanced science meets the world’s highest expression of beauty.Crafted using real 24K hand-worked gold, precision gold-coated elements, and a proprietary deep-black graphene composite, the collection represents GIM’s highest achievement in materials engineering and ultra-luxury design. Every piece is meticulously produced at GIM’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility (GIM AI Robotics Ltd) in Great Britain, where advanced processes and craftsmanship come together.A New Standard for the World’s Most Visionary Clients: This is not merely a flooring collection; it is a statement of unparalleled artistry for those whom true luxury is measured by exclusivity, innovation, and legacy.Created for indoor and outdoor use in private estates, flagship boutiques, elite galleries, and landmark architectural projects, the GIM Black & Gold Flooring Collection is not simply installed. It is curated as the defining centrepiece of spaces where distinction is non-negotiable.The collection will be offered directly by GIM as well as through an exclusive network of high-end dealerships, luxury retailers, and premier real estate firms, ensuring controlled placement in only the most exceptional settings. Availability, supported by a selective global distribution strategy.“This launch is a milestone in luxury materials. The GIM Black & Gold Collection is a legacy surface- created for those who seek true uniqueness backed by scientific depth and material excellence. To preserve its exclusivity, access will be limited.” Dr. Vivek Koncherry, CEO of GIMUnlocking new commercial value:-The Art of Exclusivity: As rarity defines fine jewellery, GIM brings that same principle to architectural surfaces, creating pieces of exceptional scarcity and technical distinction.- Value Beyond Wealth: Its worth extends beyond price: it lies in its composition, its narrative of innovation, and its emergence as a future heirloom in luxury design.- A Global Unveiling for the Extraordinary: The Big 5 Global offers the ideal global stage, aligning the collection with an international audience seeking extraordinary materials and visionary design.Aligned with global and GCC innovation agendas: GIM’s material science directly aligns with the forward-looking innovation agendas of the UK, GCC, and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. By pioneering advanced materials, we are not just participating in the future of construction and sustainable infrastructure, we are actively building it, providing architects and developers with tools to redefine what is possible.Experience the GIM Black & Gold Flooring Collection at The Big 5 Global:Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Rashid Hall, Stand C186 | 24–27 November 2025.

