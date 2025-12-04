New Memoir Rickley’s Believe It or Not Shares a Journey of Chaos, Survival, and Faith

Rickley's Believe It Or Not by Rick A. Robinson Author Rick A. Robinson

Rick A. Robinson shares an unfiltered, first-hand account of addiction, near-death experiences, and the extraordinary redemption that reshaped his life.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his gripping new memoir, Rickley’s Believe It Or Not, author Rick A. Robinson invites readers into a life that feels “like four lifetimes in one”—a turbulent, astonishing journey marked by rebellion, brushes with death, military upheaval, addiction, and ultimately, spiritual rebirth. Told with raw honesty and unforgettable clarity, Robinson’s story stands as both a warning and a beacon of hope for those who have walked through their own darkness.

From a childhood shaken by a profound near-death encounter to the unpredictable terrain of military life, Robinson’s path spirals into years of drug and alcohol addiction that threaten to consume him entirely. Each chapter confronts the consequences of his choices while revealing a man caught in a relentless battle for survival. Yet even in the chaos, the seeds of faith begin to take root—faith that will one day lead him out of the depths that once held him captive.

Robinson’s inspiration for writing this memoir arose from a deep conviction that his survival was no accident. Motivated by gratitude, humility, and a calling to help others, he shares his testimony so readers who feel lost can see that redemption is not only possible—it is powerful. His story affirms that no matter how far someone has fallen, they are never beyond the reach of grace.

Written for readers who appreciate raw memoirs, spiritual transformation, and true stories of overcoming adversity, Rickley’s Believe It Or Not offers a compelling blend of grit and faith. Robinson’s firsthand experiences provide comfort to those battling addiction, encouragement for families seeking hope, and inspiration for anyone wrestling with their own past. His journey demonstrates that healing often begins at the very moment we believe it is least possible.

Rick A. Robinson brings authenticity, humility, and spiritual conviction to every page. His unwavering belief in Jesus, God, and the Holy Spirit becomes the guiding force that leads him from brokenness to purpose. Through his testimony, Robinson gives voice to countless others fighting silent battles and searching for a path to restoration.

With its powerful message of survival, faith, and second chances, Rickley’s Believe It Or Not stands as a testament to the miracles that unfold when a life is surrendered and rebuilt from the inside out.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/2da2PcG

