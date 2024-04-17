AuditFile Introduces Compliance Checklist Tool for 501(c)(3) Organizations
AuditFile Partners With CCI to Develop New 501(c)(3) Compliance ToolWALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AuditFile, a leader in cloud-based solutions for accounting professionals, announces the launch of its latest product: the 501(c)(3) Compliance Checklist. This new tool is specifically designed to simplify compliance management for 501(c)(3) organizations, offering an affordable and accessible solution for maintaining regulatory adherence.
Compliance with not-for-profit laws, rules, and regulations is essential for maintaining an organization’s 501(c)(3) status as a charitable entity. Recognizing the significant cost burden of compliance audits, AuditFile has partnered with Compliance Checklist Inc. (CCI) to create the Compliance Checklist. This tool is specifically tailored to assist 501(c)(3) organizations of all sizes in meeting their compliance obligations.
The 501(c)(3) Compliance Checklist addresses this critical need by providing a comprehensive diagnostic tool that empowers organizations to meet their compliance obligations. Leveraging technology and industry expertise, AuditFile has created a solution that enables all 501(c)(3) organizations to navigate complex regulatory requirements with confidence.
"Our mission at AuditFile is to empower accounting professionals and their clients with innovative solutions that streamline their workflows and enhance their efficiency," said Kevin Bong, founder of AuditFile. "With the launch of the 501(c)(3) Compliance Checklist, we are excited to extend our support to the not-for-profit sector, helping organizations of all sizes safeguard their 501(c)(3) status and focus on their mission-driven work."
"We are excited to partner with AuditFile for this venture," said Wale Arogundade, President of Compliance Checklist Inc. "We hope that this tool aids the compliance efforts of 501(c)(3) organizations."
The new 501(c)(3) Compliance Checklist tool modules are now generally available for new customers and as an additional subscription for current AuditFile users. To learn more about the 501(c)(3) Compliance Checklist, visit https://auditfile.com/checklist.
About AuditFile: AuditFile, founded by CPAs in 2011, is a leading provider of cloud-based audit management solutions. Its platform offers a secure, easy-to-use system that streamlines audits, reviews, compilations, and tax services for accounting professionals. By integrating methodology, risk assessment, trial balance, workpapers, and reporting, AuditFile provides a seamless system to enhance productivity and collaboration.
