Xerafy Sets New Standard in RFID Laundry Chips with 200-Cycle EECC Certification

SINGAPORE, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xerafy, a member of the Textile Rental Services Association (TRSA) and a global engineering leader in RFID for textile inventory control, announced today that its TEX TRAK series of RFID laundry tags has achieved the textile industry certification from the European EPC Competence Center (EECC [ https://www.eecc.info/tacta.html ]).This certification confirms that Xerafy’s RFID tags for laundry meet the 200-cycle durability benchmark, widely regarded as the gold standard for industrial laundry applications. As one of only a select few global manufacturers to pass EECC’s rigorous testing, Xerafy sets a new standard for textile RFID performance, offering the market a certified, scalable, and flexible alternative to legacy providers.“Textile OEMs using RFID at scale are looking for durability they can trust, flexibility they can scale, and engineering service they can count on, without the risks of trial-and-error with unproven vendors,” said Michel Gillmann, Chief Marketing Officer at Xerafy. “With EECC’s independent certification and our innovation in laundry chips , Xerafy delivers on all three.”200 Laundry Cycles and Beyond: Certified for Industrial PerformanceThe EECC certification program [ https://www.eecc.info/tacta.html ] is one of the industry’s most demanding performance validations, simulating the harshest conditions encountered in textile and garment tracking.Xerafy’s TEX TRAK RFID laundry tags were subjected to repeated exposure across critical laundry processes (including high-temperature washing, pressing, drying, ironing, and sterilization) and passed all performance thresholds with consistent accuracy and reliability.Such durability ensures a longer service life, fewer tag replacements, and a superior return on investment (ROI) for operators managing high-throughput environments across healthcare, hospitality, and textile rental services.Certified, Scalable, and Engineering-LedBeyond its proven endurance, the TEX TRAK series integrates Xerafy’s signature engineering innovation, providing a solution that’s not only certified but also designed for scalable field deployment.The tags are built with modern RFID chips, including the Impinj M830, to ensure high read accuracy even in bulk scanning scenarios. Uniquely available in a roll format, the laundry chips are compatible with industrial RFID printers such as Zebra, TSC, and SATO, enabling on-demand encoding and printing at the point of production.TEX TRAK tags are available with heat-seal or sew-in attachment options, and are supported by the company’s engineering team for integration, customization, and scaling, without vendor lock-in or long lead times.“Many of our customers come to us after being boxed in by rigid supplier models or let down by inconsistent sourcing,” Gillmann added. “With TEX TRAK, they get certified performance, rapid delivery, and an experienced partner from pilot to production.”Xerafy’s RFID tag portfolio also includes solutions for tracking laundry-related assets such as bins, roll cages, and transport carts. It further extends to printable, gamma-resistant RFID tags, engineered for use in cleanroom and sterile environments, providing complete textile management solutions for industries with strict contamination control requirements.Real-World Impact: Textile Inventory Control at ScaleThe performance benefits of RFID in textile management are well-documented, and Xerafy’s customers are seeing results. Deployments using TEX TRAK RFID laundry tags have reported:Linen loss reduction from 15% to under 3%Improved inventory visibility for faster sorting and turnaroundAutomated billing and reconciliation, enhancing accuracy and revenue trackingTagging time cut by up to 50%, thanks to the print-ready roll formatThese operational efficiencies are especially critical for organizations managing millions of garments annually, from hospital scrubs and hotel linens to rented uniforms and branded garments.With EECC-certified TEX TRAK now available globally, textile OEMs and service providers have access to a field-proven, engineering-supported RFID solution that bridges performance and flexibility.Learn MoreTo explore the TEX TRAK RFID laundry tag series or to request a test pack for evaluation, visit: https://xerafy.com/tex-series/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=EINPresswire&utm_campaign=EECC Order a TEX TRAK Test Pack: https://xerafy.com/rfid-textile-test-pack/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=EINPresswire&utm_campaign=EECC About XerafyXerafy designs and manufactures advanced RFID tagging solutions for industrial environments, including textile inventory control, healthcare sterilization, and manufacturing automation.As a member of TRSA and the RAIN RFID Alliance, Xerafy offers field-proven, customizable tags engineered for demanding use cases. The company helps organizations automate workflows, reduce shrinkage, and scale operations, without vendor lock-in.

