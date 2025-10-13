Xerafy and Impinj Launch the World’s Thinnest Gen2X On-Metal RAIN RFID Label

Xerafy Metal Skin® Delta On-Metal Label with Impinj M830 RAIN RFID endpoint IC Xerafy Metal Skin® Delta RAIN RFID Label On IT Asset Xreafy Metal Skin® Titanium On-Metal Label with Impinj M830 RAIN RFID Endpoint IC

The Metal Skin® Delta sets a 0.4 mm benchmark, while Titanium offers the smallest on-metal RAIN RFID form factor without compromising performance.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xerafy , the specialist in industrial RAIN RFID tagging solutions, today announced the launch of the Metal SkinDelta and Titanium RFID labels, the thinnest and smallest on-metal labels in the market and the first to feature the Impinj M830 RFID endpoint IC with next-generation Gen2X capabilities.By bringing Impinj Gen2X to industrial-grade labels, Xerafy has delivered a breakthrough in performance and form factor, enabling reliable tagging in the most space-constrained and asset-dense environments.“We’re excited to see Xerafy extend Gen2X into new industrial applications where size and performance constraints have historically limited RFID adoption,” said George Dyche, vice president of endpoint IC product management at Impinj. “This will help ensure the RAIN ecosystem continues to deliver solutions that capture the advanced features of the M800 series endpoint ICs while meeting enterprise needs.”“With Delta and Titanium, we’ve overcome long-standing physical and RF limitations in RFID label design, delivering industrial-grade performance in form factors as thin as 0.4 mm and as compact as Titanium,” added Michel Gillmann, Chief Marketing Officer at Xerafy. “Pilot evaluations with global integrators and OEMs in aerospace and IT asset management already show how Gen2X-powered Metal Skinlabels are enabling deployments once considered impossible, from tagging curved tools to reliably tracking laptops.”Unlocking Gen2X for High-Density and Compact ApplicationsOn-metal RAIN RFID labels have long required 1 mm or more thickness to maintain stable RF performance. Xerafy’s Gen2X-capable Metal Skinlabels break through that barrier.Delta measures just 0.4 mm, while Titanium delivers the most compact on-metal form factor available. Both deliver reliable reads and security in environments that challenged previous generations of on-metal labels. This advancement enables tagging in new spaces, on curved surfaces, and on devices where RAIN RFID was previously impractical.Metal SkinDelta: 0.4 mm thin, printable on standard RFID printers (Zebra, SATO, TSC), ideal for curved or uneven surfaces such as pipes, tools, and IT equipment.Metal SkinTitanium: The smallest on-metal label available, designed for discreet tagging of compact or high-value assets such as laptops, lab instruments, and embedded devices.Xerafy Metal SkinTitanium Powered by Impinj M830 RAIN RFID Endpoint ICImpinj Gen2X can deliver measurable improvements in dense and high-volume deployments, such as faster inventory, stronger data protection, and improved authentication. By building these capabilities into ultra-thin and compact industrial-grade labels, Xerafy extends those benefits into environments where space and RF constraints once made RAIN RFID adoption difficult.Smarter Performance with Gen2X CapabilitiesPowered by the Impinj M830 RAIN RFID endpoint IC, the new Delta and Titanium labels deliver measurable improvements compared to previous generations of Xerafy metal labels. Testing and early customer deployments highlight:25–50% longer read range on compact form factors like Titanium, enabling reliable reads on laptops, docking stations, and handhelds.Up to 2× faster inventory cycles in dense IT environments, thanks to FastID for rapid EPC-to-TID linking.Consistent reliability on ultra-thin labels (0.4 mm Delta), where older designs required 1 mm thickness.Improved stability with Impinj-based RFID readers, with customers reporting more uniform performance across racks, rooms, and audits.Enhanced data protection and authentication through Gen2X features such as Protected Mode, Authenticity, and on-chip diagnostics (Integra).Designed for Real-World Impact and ScaleWith over 15 years of leadership in RFID tagging for industrial and regulated environments, Xerafy brings this innovation to high-volume workflows and lifecycles:Aerospace: Enables RFID tagging of tools and components in tight or curved spaces where 1 mm+ labels cannot fit.IT Asset Management: Provides discreet, reliable tagging for laptops, servers, and docking stations with compact or embedded labels.Healthcare & Pharma: Supports trays, kits, and equipment with thinner profiles that withstand sterilization and reprocessing.Logistics & Warehousing: Improves visibility for small containers and densely stored materials.Oil & Gas: Extends tagging to rugged assets such as pipes and valves where space is constrained.“From inventory accuracy to asset authentication, Gen2X represents a shift in what RFID labels can achieve,” said Michel Gillmann. “With Delta and Titanium, we are delivering Gen2X-powered visibility, security, and reliability to enterprise assets previously considered untaggable.”AvailabilityTo support rapid evaluation and integration, Xerafy is releasing an Impinj Gen2X Test Pack that includes Delta, Titanium, and additional M830-powered RFID tags such as TEX TRAK Roll and Container OUT.The Gen2X Test Pack is available now, providing OEMs and integrators with a ready-to-deploy reference implementation.With out-of-the-box printer compatibility and validated performance in industrial settings, Xerafy’s Gen2X-enabled labels are available today for deployment at scale.The new Metal SkinDelta and Titanium RFID labels, together with the Impinj Gen2X Test Pack, will be showcased at Wireless IoT Tomorrow 2025 in Wiesbaden, Germany, on 22–23 October at the Xerafy booth L3-08.For those unable to attend, contact Xerafy directly for samples, technical consultation, or commercial inquiries.About XerafyXerafy is the engineering leader in RFID tagging solutions for mission-critical and industrial applications. A member of the RAIN Alliance, Xerafy develops rugged, high-performance RFID tags and labels trusted across aerospace, healthcare, oil & gas, manufacturing, and logistics. xerafy.com

