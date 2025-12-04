Emerge partners with HubFlow for touchless truck appointment scheduling

What set HubFlow apart was their ability to orchestrate the entire scheduling process end-to-end... HubFlow brought a layer of intelligence we didn't see anywhere else.” — Kyle Jepson, Chief Technology Officer

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerge, an industry-leading freight procurement platform, today announced a partnership with HubFlow to deploy touchless appointment scheduling automation within its freight operations.Emerge's marketplace connects shippers and carriers for spot and contract freight. When a carrier is booked through this marketplace, the transaction is managed within Emerge's proprietary platform ProcureOS, where appointment scheduling is facilitated for the carrier to streamline execution of shipments. Since going live with HubFlow in May, Emerge has rolled out the solution to its largest shippers, representing over 50% of the company's total scheduling volume."What set HubFlow apart was their ability to orchestrate the entire scheduling process end-to-end," said Kyle Jepson, Chief Technology Officer of Emerge. "Other providers could handle pieces of scheduling, but HubFlow brought a layer of intelligence we didn't see anywhere else. They manage the complexity of real-world scheduling, following up multiple times, escalating to the right people, adapting to different facility processes. That orchestration capability was exactly what we needed."HubFlow built connections to Emerge's ProcureOS and began scheduling real shipments in less than 3 weeks. "The HubFlow team has been great to work with," said Thiago del Rios, Emerge's Director of Integrations. "They're responsive, they look for solutions instead of blockers, and they kept things moving from development to production. That partnership made it a lot easier for us to get our automation live."The teams developed a repeatable launch playbook that enabled rapid rollout across Emerge's operations, including launching 4 new shippers in a single week. For several of Emerge's largest customers, HubFlow now schedules loads with zero human touches, following complex standard operating procedures for both email and portal workflows. The automation has increased lead time for carrier sales coverage and improved accuracy with PO data entry."HubFlow gives us a clean end-to-end workflow," said Del Rios. "We send the full shipment, and the tool takes care of the scheduling across all stops. When it comes back into our TMS, everything is already set, so our team can move straight to the next step."What has been especially helpful is how HubFlow flags issues that would normally slow the team down. When a facility hasn't responded or the portal doesn't offer the time window requested, the tool brings that information forward so the team can take action without manually tracking each shipment."We were able to get our first customer fully automated in roughly three months, which is a strong turnaround for this type of work," said Del Rios. "The HubFlow team moved quickly, made thoughtful suggestions to improve the process, and kept things straightforward on the integration side. They made it easy for us to build a structured payload, send it to them, and see it working in production."Based on early success, Emerge has set an internal goal to fully automate 80% of all appointment setting in Q1 2026. "Emerge has always been at the forefront of using technology in freight operations," said Jepson. "We want to push the boundaries of scheduling automation, and HubFlow has been a great partner on that journey."About EmergeBased in Scottsdale, AZ, Emerge is an industry-leading freight procurement platform with a marketplace that connects shippers and carriers for spot and contract freight. Transactions are managed through Edge, Emerge's proprietary transportation management system. Visit www.emergemarket.com to learn more.About HubFlowHubFlow builds fully automated appointment scheduling for logistics companies. HubFlow currently schedules appointments with zero human touches for 5 of the top 100 3PLs. To learn more, visit https://gethubflow.ai/

